Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion viewers all asking the same question after show’s first episode

Katie Price baffled viewers as her new Mucky Mansion show aired on Channel 4 last night (January 26).

The former glamour model is planning to renovate her £2 million West Sussex home, after letting it fall into disrepair in recent years.

But as she embarked on the process, some viewers were left questioning how Katie could afford the drastic renovations.

Katie Price confused fans as she made her debut on Mucky Mansion last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price shows off her Mucky Mansion

During the show’s first episode, Katie gave viewers a tour around the 19-bedroom property.

The property has fallen into disrepair, become a target for vandals and remains unhabitable.

However, Katie is determined to make it a family home once again.

At one point, the star appeared hopeful as she shopped for son Jett’s jungle-themed bedroom.

The reality star was accompanied by her eldest son, Harvey, as they hit the local garden centre for fake grass.

But as she began on the bedroom, Katie was faced with the task of sorting out damp issues.

The Channel 4 show documents Katie renovating her West Sussex mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

Builder Steve explained: “You can’t leave any mould or anything behind, so anywhere we see mould will all have to come off, strip it back and start again.”

In order to sort out the problem, Steve needed to add a new chimney to prevent birds from nesting.

Katie got stuck in as she joined Steve on the roof, before finally unveiling Jett’s room at the end of the episode.

How did Mucky Mansion viewers respond?

However, some viewers were left baffled over how Katie was affording the extensive renovations.

The star has plenty of other problems to tackle throughout the house, including her entire kitchen and outdoor area.

It comes after Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019, with debts of around £2.1 million.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer claimed: “#katiepricesmuckymansion I want to know how she’s financing this renovation if she’s bankrupt and still owing thousands in fines.”

A second wrote: “Says a lot about the UK when you are bankrupt to [bleep] and still be renovating a mansion #katiepricesmuckymansion.”

A third asked: “Seriously? I GOT THIS ????? BANKRUPT to tune of what???? #katiepricesmuckymansion.”

I thought she was bankrupt!

In addition, a fourth shared: “How can Katie Price afford to renovate her #MuckyMansion when she’s bankrupt?”

Another complained: “How has she got money to renovate a 19 room house, I thought she was bankrupt. I can’t afford to do my 2 up 2 down #MuckyMansion.”

However, others were quick to defend Katie.

Some viewers defended Katie

On Twitter, one shared: “Just watched @KatiePrice Mucky Mansion, finally showing the real Katie! Loved it and great to see a completely different side to her. Brilliant program, love her.”

Another tweeted: “Really enjoyed the show and Jetts room looked great and more importantly he loved it! Cant wait to see the rest of the transformations.

“Despite what people may think about @KatiePrice it’s clear how much she loves her kids and how important sorting out her home is #MuckyMansion.”

