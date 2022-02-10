Katie Price fans have issued a plea to Channel 4 following the conclusion of Mucky Mansion last night (Wednesday, February 9).

Many of the show’s viewers want a second series so they can see Katie’s home all done up!

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion comes to an end

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion ended yesterday (Credit: Channel 4)

The three-part series following Katie’s attempts at doing up her home came to an end last night.

While Katie did successfully manage to renovate a number of rooms in her mansion, not everything was completed. Only four of the 14 rooms in Katie’s house were renovated.

During the series, the rooms of Jett, eight, and Princess, 14, were done up by Katie and her family.

Katie also managed to “breathe new life” into the kitchen by having it renovated too.

The 43-year-old’s mum, Amy, who is terminally ill, also renovated one of the rooms in Katie’s mansion too.

This was so that when Amy passes away, Katie will have a room in her house to remember her by.

Katie came under fire from viewers with her reaction to her mum’s work on the house later in the show, with some calling her “ungrateful”.

What did viewers have to say?

Viewers want more of Mucky Mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

Due to only a small number of the rooms in the mansion having been done up, many viewers took to Twitter to ask for a second season of Mucky Mansion!

“Gutted it’s finished hope they do another series! Want to see it complete,” one viewer said.

“I’m sad this is the last one of the series,” another tweeted.

“I’m so sad this is the last episode! I want more @Channel4,” a third wrote.

“We need more episodes! Loved it,” another said.

“Just love watching this Katie! Can’t believe there is only three episodes!!! Need more!” a fifth viewer tweeted.

What else have viewers said about Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion?

Viewers have been divided over Mucky Mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers were divided over the Mucky Mansion series as a whole. Many enjoyed what they’d seen over the last three episodes.

“Enjoyed that #MuckyMansion tbh. Big up Katie Price,” one said.

“[Bleep] the haters! Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion is the best thing on British TV,” another said.

“Enjoying Katie Price #MuckyMansion” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were massively unimpressed with what they were watching.

“That’s an hour none of us will get back,” one person tweeted.

“No idea why I’m watching this drivel either… must be a bad TV night,” another said.

“Can’t believe anyone watched this rubbish!!” a third wrote.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion is available to watch on All4 now.

