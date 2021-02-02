Katie Price is reportedly in talks to appear as a regularly on Steph’s Packed Lunch following the success of her BBC documentary.

The 42-year-old reality star previously appeared on the Channel 4 show in January.

During the appearance, Katie discussed the struggles of raising her disabled son Harvey, 18.

New ‘roving reporter’ role?

And it appears the reality star was a hit with viewers.

According to reports, Katie is currently in talks to become a “roving reporter”.

She’s keen to show there’s more to her than her glamour model past.

A source told the Daily Star: “Katie went down a storm with bosses during her appearance on the show last month and producers are looking to make her a regular on the show.

“Meetings are on-going but after the success of her BBC documentary Harvey and Me, she’s keen to show there’s more to her than her glamour model past.”

What did Katie Price say on Steph’s Packed Lunch?

ED! has approached Channel 4 and Katie’s rep for comment.

Meanwhile, on the show last month, the star opened up on her son Harvey.

She said: “Sometimes I wish that he would go before me because he wouldn’t be able to cope if I wasn’t there.

“I know that’s harsh to say but I know a lot of people in my situation would feel the same.”

In addition, Katie shared: “Obviously I don’t want him to go but he so relies on me in every way and our communication.

“If I’d gone he wouldn’t understand where I’d gone.”

Katie thanks fans for their support

The exciting news follows shortly after Katie and Harvey’s documentary success.

During Harvey And Me, Katie gave fans a glimpse into her life with the disabled teen as he prepares for residential college.

Following the eye-opening episode, the mum-of-five revealed she has been “inundated” with messages from those in similar situations.

On her Instagram Story this week, Katie penned: “A message of thanks from us both…

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support Harvey, myself and my family have received since Harvey & Me aired last week.

“It’s been a comfort to hear I’m not alone and that many of you are experiencing the same. My team and I will continue to read through your emails and will respond in due course, so please do bear with us.”

