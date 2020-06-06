Katie Price 'in talks for Strictly Come Dancing'

Katie Price is in talks for Strictly Come Dancing, according to new reports.

The 42-year-old reality TV star has said for years that she would love to compete on the BBC dance show. It has now been revealed that she is in "early talks" with show producers about taking part this year.

A source told The Sun Online: "It's really early days but she's in talks with bosses. She always jokes she's got two left feet but she would love to do it."

Katie's representative said that she is "open to negotiation," adding: "Katie is absolutely open to Strictly talks, showing off her fancy footwork with a sassy Pricey Tango."

Katie Price would love to glam up for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mum versus son?

Katie is absolutely open to Strictly talks.

Meanwhile, Katie's former husband Peter Andre, who competed on the show in 2015, recently revealed he would love for their son Junior, 14, to take part, after hearing Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly has signed up for the next series.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: "Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly is said to be in talks to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"I think it'd be a really good show for Junior to do, because you actually learn a skill."

Junior is being encouraged to take part by dad, Peter (Credit: SplashNews.com

Despite wanting his children to get involved, Peter - who took part in the show in 2015 - knows how tough the entertainment industry can be. He is worried his kids won't be able to handle the harsh criticism from the judging panel.

He continued: "On the downside, you've got to be thick-skinned in this industry and be able to take negative comments from the judges."

Katie Price reunites with her mum

Katie reunited with her mum, Amy, but they couldn't hug (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week Katie visited her terminally ill mum, Amy, for the first time in 10 weeks.

Amy suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and is therefore considered very high risk from coronavirus.

They were allowed to enjoy a cup of tea in the garden together. But they weren't allowed to hug due to the ongoing strict social distancing rules.

