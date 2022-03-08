Katie Price fans have criticised Dwight Yorke following last night’s episode of What Harvey Did Next.

The BBC One documentary followed the reality star, 43, and her son Harvey, 19, as he settled into residential college.

But as the emotional show aired on Monday, some viewers couldn’t help but fume over father Dwight’s lack of involvement.

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next aired on BBC One last night (Credit: BBC)

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next viewers fume over Dwight Yorke

Harvey has a range of complex needs and behavioural problems, with Katie raising him mostly as a single mother.

When the 19-year-old was born, the former footballer denied being his dad and demanded a paternity test.

Following a test in 2002, the father and son briefly reunited.

Read more: What Harvey Did Next: Why doesn’t Katie Price’s son see dad Dwight Yorke?

However, he sadly decided he didn’t want to be a part of Harvey’s life.

Following the documentary on Harvey last night, viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts.

Many took to Twitter to slam Dwight, who has since went on to welcome a second son called Orlando.

Harvey hasn’t seen his father Dwight since he was a baby (Credit: BBC One)

One said: “Dwight Yorke has missed out on a wonderful young man which his mother has raised single handidly #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

Another added: “Dwight York should be ashamed of himself every moment of every day.”

A third wrote: “Say what you want about Katie Price. At least she’s always been there for Harvey and ensure he’s been provided with care, unlike his father.”

Dwight York should be ashamed of himself!

A fourth posted: “Dwight Yorke you’re an absolute disgrace #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “There’s a special place reserved in hell for Dwight Yorke.”

However, others were quick to praise Harvey.

Dwight yorke has missed out on a wonderful young man which his mother has raised single hand idly #whatharveydidnext — Mahria 👶🏼💙 #istandwithukraine 🇺🇦 (@Sugar_Plum_90) March 7, 2022

Dwight York should be ashamed of himself every moment of every day btw 🙂 — Miranda Killgallen ♡ (@Rachellex_) March 7, 2022

Say what you want about Katie Price. At least she's always been there for Harvey and ensure he's been provided with care, unlike his father.#katieprice — Ally 💙💛 (@tomatoshrimping) March 7, 2022

There’s a special place reserved in hell for Dwight Yorke — Rhi 🦋 (@rhifoynes) March 7, 2022

Dwight Yorke you're an absolute disgrace #whatharveydidnext — Jessica Hansen (@jessicahansen) March 7, 2022

Harvey Price melts my heart, hes so polite. Despite what people think of Katie Price, you cant deny he is a credit to her #whatharveydidnext — Nicola (@justmeNicKnox) March 7, 2022

What a brilliant man Harvey is #WhatHarveyDidNext — Katy (@_whatkatydid_) March 7, 2022

I’m so happy to see Harvey happy, and Katie has done so much! I couldn’t imagine how much hard work she’s did to bring up a gorgeous child #WhatHarveyDidNext — Alexibinks (@Alexibinks) March 7, 2022

Harvey praised by BBC viewers

One shared: “What a brilliant man Harvey is #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

A second shared: “I’m so happy to see Harvey happy, and Katie has done so much! I couldn’t imagine how much hard work she’s did to bring up a gorgeous child #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

Read more: Katie Price issues desperate plea about son Harvey as she insists it’ll ‘make his year’

Another posted: “Harvey Price melts my heart, he’s so polite. Despite what people think of Katie Price, you can’t deny he is a credit to her #WhatHarveyDidNext.”

ED! has contacted Dwight’s representative for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.