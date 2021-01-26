Katie Price: Harvey and Me viewers have slammed Dwight Yorke for “abandoning” his disabled son.

The reality star, 42, brought fans to tears with her emotional BBC documentary last night (January 25), which gave insight into the next stages of Harvey’s life.

The 18-year-old has a range of complex needs and behavioural problems, with Katie raising him mostly as a single mother.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me viewers have slammed Dwight Yorke (Credit: BBC)

But as the eye-opening documentary aired, viewers couldn’t help but fume over father Dwight Yorke’s lack of involvement.

When Harvey was born, the former footballer denied being the dad and demanded a paternity test.

But following a test in 2002 the pair seemingly reunited.

However, he sadly decided he didn’t want to be a part of Harvey’s life.

Dwight ‘abandoned’ Harvey, according to viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price: Harvey and Me: What did viewers say?

Fans flocked to Twitter to slam the retired footballer.

One wrote: “Harvey’s dad Dwight, needs to step up to his responsibilities. Disgraceful that he abandoned him.

I’m no fan of Katie Price, but she’s an amazing mother to that poor boy.”

A second said: “When’s Dwight Yorke going to grow a pair and be a father to this lad #harveyandme.”

A third added: “Why does no-one talk about how Dwight Yorke abandoned his severely disabled son Harvey?”

Harvey has a range of complex needs (Credit: BBC)

In addition, a fourth shared: “Dwight Yorke to treat your own child so disrespectfully proves you respect nothing. You are a complete lowlife.”

A fifth complained: “As a loving parent I simply cannot fathom Dwight Yorke’s disregard & shameful abandonment of his son.”

Where is Dwight now?

Dwight is currently in Dubai.

He works in the media as a pundit and analyst on various sports channels.

Wouldn’t normally watch this kind of thing but watching Katie Price: Harvey & Me and anyone who has ANYTHING to say about Katie needs to save that energy for Dwight Yorke.

One stayed and did 18 years of loving & caring, one did not.

Meanwhile, Katie has always been open about Dwight reuniting with Harvey.

Last year, she revealed drastic plans to introduce Harvey to Dwight after having no contact for years.

Harvey’s dad Dwight, needs to step up to his responsibilities. Disgraceful that he abandoned him

She said on YouTube: “What I would like to do is turn up at Dwight Yorke’s place, ring the doorbell and be there with Harvey, for him to see Harvey.

“That’s what I would like to do and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey’s life, it’s been years.”

Katie was praised for raising Harvey (Credit: BBC)

Furthermore, Katie revealed the star had not seen his son since he was four.

She added: “I would love Dwight to come into contact with Harvey. How can you not want to know Harv? He’s so funny.”

Katie claims that Dwight struggles to accept Harvey’s disabilities and health battles.

Meanwhile, during a 2009 interview, Dwight said his lack of contact with Harvey was due to “a combination of different things”.

