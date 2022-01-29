Model Katie Price and her children feature in her new show Mucky Mansion – much to ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s dismay.

Dad Kieran is reportedly “furious” as he claims he wasn’t consulted prior to children Jett and Bunny featuring on the show.

Katie Price and her children stars in new show Mucky Mansion on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the new Katie Price show about?

Katie’s new programme Mucky Mansion focuses on the former glamour model returning to her renovated Sussex mansion. Viewers of the show rushed to praise mum Katie as a “wonderful” parent.

The series follows Katie and family over seven months as they renovate their former family home. The Channel 4 show also focuses on Katie’s mental health journey.

Read more: Katie price branded a ‘wonderful’ mum by viewers of new show Mucky Mansion

In the first episode, Katie said: “This house damaged my head, damaged me. I’ve had a journey from hell. I could not even walk through the front door. It would give me anxiety like you wouldn’t believe.”

Later in the show, Katie talks about her failed marriage with Kieran. Katie said: “While all that was going on my marriage fell, for all reasons. The friends betrayed me.

“We’ve had two dogs that have died here, a horse that has died here.”

Additionally, she said: “I’ve even had kidnap threats here. Just a lot of horrible, horrible stuff here. I can’t tell you how much I hated this house. I just could not live here.

“Even driving up the driveway, I’d be like: ‘Oh, my god, oh, my god’, because I would just look at the mess.”

Mum Katie filming with son Jett (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price showing her children has angered Kieran

Ex-husband Kieran has been quick to criticise the show for breaking the former couple’s own strict “rules” around their children Jett and Bunny.

A source speaking to The Mirror claimed: “Kieran was very unhappy the children are featured and paraded around on screen without his consent. It’s unacceptable.”

Read more: Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: Why did it get so mucky and how much is it worth?

A spokesman for Kieran Hayler claimed: “Mr Hayler did not receive any communication from Channel 4 seeking his consent to sign off the children’s appearance before the airing of this week’s programme.

“One would expect protocol to be adhered to especially in light of children being filmed without consent of both parties involved, as per Channel 4’s own guidelines.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted both Kieran and Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie and her children in Mucky Mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Channel 4 said?

Channel 4’s rules say “ideally both parents’ consents should be sought” before filming. Kieran claims he was not consulted by the TV channel.

However, Channel 4 stated it got the “appropriate permissions” prior to airing the programme. It is thought only Katie gave permission prior to filming.

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 said: “The production company obtained the appropriate permissions for all minors in the series.”

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion continues on Wednesday 2 February at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.