Katie Price documentary What Harvey Did Next hit with complaints about ‘vulnerable’ son

Katie Price documentary What Harvey Did Next has come in for more 100 complaints from viewers.

A new report claims viewers complained Katie is an “inappropriate subject for a documentary”.

The objections were apparently revealed in a fortnightly report for the BBC complaints service.

Concerns were also reportedly raised about her son Harvey as a documentary subject on the basis he is a “vulnerable young adult”.

Harvey, 19, is partially blind, and also has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

What Harvey Did Next followed him as he settled into residential college in Cheltenham. It aired earlier this month.

Katie Price documentary complaints ‘revealed in fortnightly report’ (Credit: BBC)

Katie Price documentary complaints

The Sun’s report claims a total of 103 complaints were made between February 28 and March 13 about the Katie Price documentary.

The documentary was commissioned before Katie received a 16-week suspended sentence and a driving ban in December 2021.

The former glamour model and social media personality admitted drink-driving while disqualified.

Katie also tested positive for cocaine after crashing her BMW in September near her home in West Sussex.

And while there have apparently been complaints following the documentary airing on TV, outraged Twitter users vented their anger before transmission, too.

The documentary followed Harry in residential college (Credit: BBC)

Twitter fury before airing

Some Twitter users questioned why Katie should receive a fee for the TV production in the days before the documentary was shown on BBC One.

“This is an outrageous abuse of license funds!” one social media user seethed.

Absolutely livid!

They claimed: “Who wants to watch this woman? She’s a bankrupt, who flouts the law and takes holidays and you think we want to watch this trashy bimbo?”

There were Twitter complaints before the documentary aired (Credit: BBC)

‘Is this what people pay their licence fee for?’

Another lashed out: “Monday night at 9pm prime-time viewing @bbc have an hour long episode with Katie Price. Is this what people pay their licence fee for?

“A woman who recently was in court for drink driving offence and narrowly missed jail.”

The same tweeter continued, claiming: “Talentless, self promoting. Just how much have they paid her?”

Another aggrieved onlooker expressed their unhappiness with 15 red-faced frowning emojis in their post.

Directing their tweet at the BBC Twitter account, they added: Why are you giving a drunk drink driver air time? Absolutely livid! #katieprice.”

