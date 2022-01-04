Katie Price divided viewers as she appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today (January 4).

The former glamour model, 43, featured on the ITV programme alongside her eldest son Harvey, 19.

The television appearance marked Katie’s first since escaping jail time for a drink-drugs crash last year.

Katie Price and son Harvey on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price appears on Good Morning Britain

During her appearance, Katie spoke to Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon about the crash.

The reality star was handed a suspended sentence and a two year driving ban in court over the incident.

However, Katie insists that she’s ready to turn her life around.

Read more: Katie Price shows off son Harvey’s new look as he enjoys a pamper day

She said: “2022 is definitely my year – 22 is my lucky number. This has to be my year of no dramas. So much has happened last year.”

Susanna responded: “You must be thankful that you’re not in jail. You managed to avoid a jail sentence, things could have been very different.”

Katie added: “The events leading up to it were really traumatic and it’s still been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.

Katie spoke to hosts Susanna and Richard (Credit: ITV)

“What I can say is, I went to The Priory and I’ve made the decision to see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car because I’m very good at hiding things.

“When I’m ready to talk about it, I will come on and talk about it because there are reasons why I got in that car… my mental state.”

Katie continued: “I feel ashamed about it all and everything like I say, it was a traumatic build up to it. The reasons I’m still dealing with now.”

How did GMB viewers respond?

However, some viewers appeared infuriated over Katie’s chat.

Many slammed the show for featuring the mum-of-five following the crash.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Why on earth are you giving Katie Price airtime @GMB? 6 times she’s banned from driving in the last 10 yrs – is that not enough??

Why on earth are you giving Katie Price air time @GMB ? 6 times she’s banned from driving in the last 10 yrs – is that not enough?? It’s an absolute miracle she hasn’t killed anyone. Yet you’re giving her the platform she has so cleverly engineers for herself @drinkaware #sussex — Chris Bolton (@ChrisBolton747) January 4, 2022

It was only a month or so ago that she was partying saying she wasn’t going jail 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Bedford Enterprises (@mrjb260191) January 4, 2022

It’s actually vile that @GMB are ok with giving Katie Price time on air and the fact that she is blatantly using Harvey for sympathy votes is DISGUSTING! … might want to think twice about guests on the show. — Kerry Ireland (@ireland_kerry) January 4, 2022

Harvey is such a delight to watch – just a shame about his mum, using him the way she does for a few mins to be on tv Is wrong on so many levels!! — Nadia (@NarniaB6) January 4, 2022

Why do @GMB and other TV stations give katie price the time of day/airtime?? — Rachel Clayton (@rachelclayton84) January 4, 2022

@GMB you should all be ashamed for supporting Katie price and her drink and drug driving I will never watch your program again 😡😡 — lee#elfynscorner. (@welshroadhog) January 4, 2022

I'm not sure #gmb should be dumbing down drink driving and drug driving. Hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives as a result and you make it out as a little hiccup for Katie to move on from? — Danielle (@elektramonster) January 4, 2022

What a fabulous boy Harvey is, good on you Katie. ❤ — JillyGee (@GrocottJanice) January 4, 2022

“It’s an absolute miracle she hasn’t killed anyone. Yet you’re giving her the platform she has so cleverly engineered for herself @drinkaware.”

A second complained: “Six drink driving charges and you think it’s a good idea to have her on your show.”

Another added: “Traumatic? She’s never had any difficulties in her life! Certainly not one that justifies drug driving.”

It’s an absolute miracle she hasn’t killed anyone!

A fourth shared: “It’s actually vile that @GMB are ok with giving Katie Price time on air and the fact that she is blatantly using Harvey for sympathy votes is DISGUSTING! Might want to think twice about guests on the show.”

A fifth shared: “I’m not sure #GMB should be dumbing down drink driving and drug driving. Hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives as a result and you make it out as a little hiccup for Katie to move on from?”

A sixth stated: “@GMB you should all be ashamed for supporting Katie Price and her drink and drug driving I will never watch your program again.”

In addition, one said: “Harvey is such a delight to watch – just a shame about his mum, using him the way she does for a few mins to be on TV is wrong on so many levels!!”

However, others appeared sympathetic towards Katie.

Read more: Katie Price vows to make 2022 ‘drama free’ after turbulent year

They tweeted: “What a fabulous boy Harvey is, good on you Katie.”

Another posted: “You haven’t got to explain anything Katie. We all know the pain you’ve been through.”

ED! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.