Katie Price claps back as Lorraine Kelly warns her to ‘stop having surgeries’

Katie Price told Lorraine Kelly that she sounded ‘like her mother’ following the presenter’s remark about her cosmetic procedures.

It’s no secret that Katie has undergone several cosmetic procedures over the years.

The star appeared on Thursday’s Lorraine, and the host couldn’t help but give a little warning to Katie!

Lorraine told Katie to stop having surgeries (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price on Lorraine

Lorraine told the mum-of-five: “I’m looking at you now and I want to say to you, don’t have any more work. You’re fine!”

Read more: Katie Price drops bombshell on Lorraine as she reveals baby plans

Katie replied: “You sound like my mother!”

She continued: “You sound like my mum. She’s like, ‘What are you doing? Where you going?'”

Lorraine laughed as Katie told her she’s ‘like her mother’ (Credit: ITV)

Katie recently underwent an eyebrow lift and had to wear a bandage around her head.

She said her mum wasn’t too impressed!

Katie told Lorraine: “My mum was like, ‘What are you doing that for?’ I’m like, ‘Mum, just realise I’m in my 40s now.

“‘I did my whole career natural, apart from the boobs, I am going to have surgery.'”

Katie continued: “It’s what I want, just accept it and don’t drive yourself mad.”

Katie underwent an eyebrow lift recently (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine said: “But Katie, the pain! The expense!”

Katie admitted: “Do you know what, the face actually isn’t painful.”

Meanwhile, during the interview, Katie opened up about having a baby with fiancé Carl Woods.

She told Lorraine that they have already started planning having IVF.

Katie explained: “We’re doing the IVF route. Although I feel young, my body is not.”

She went on to say that she “didn’t realise” that she loses eggs during each cycle.

Katie added: “Obviously I’m 44 this year and I haven’t got as many eggs as I wanted.

Read more: Katie Price under fire after terminally ill mum Amy’s surprise on Mucky Mansion

“So we’re having to do IVF and we are doing it.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.