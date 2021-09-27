Katie Price and her sister Sophie gave an update on their terminally ill mum Amy today.

The mum-of-five appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday alongside her sister to discuss their new baby clothes business.

During the appearance, Katie and Sophie said their mum is now on a lung transplant list as she continues to battle idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Katie Price and sister Sophie

When asked how Amy was doing, Katie said: “I call her Ghostbusters…. Hi mum if you’re watching!

“And she [Sophie] says it’s like mum on a lunge line because around the house her oxygen pipe thing, it just follows her around the house.

“So when she tries to have a go at me, I’m like, ‘Mum, turn your oxygen up. Calm down.’ But other than that, she’s good.”

Meanwhile, Sophie continued: “She’s getting on alright, she’s on the transplant list now as well.”

Katie said: “Yeah, so she can only be four hours away now, wherever she is. So we hope she’ll get a lung transplant.”

In 2017, Amy was told she may have three to four years left to live after being diagnosed with IPF.

Earlier this year, Katie said her mum wasn’t giving in without a fight as she opened up about her condition.

In a joint interview with The Sunday Times in April, Katie said of her mum: “She puts on a massive show of strength but her illness is slowing her down.

“Because we know we’re losing Mum, nothing goes unsaid. I know everything about her and she knows everything about me.

“I miss holding her and giving her a cuddle.”

Katie also previously said she offered to donate one of her lungs to her mum.

Speaking on the Life, Interrupted with Simon Thomas podcast, the star said: “She is waiting to see If she can have a lung transplant, I even offered my lung to her but it is not that easy.

“Even if she was to have it now, there’s nothing to say she will survive it as it can reject in three weeks, it only prolongs your life by 5 years.”

Katie’s mum Amy previously spent time in Spain as the warmer climate helped her condition.

