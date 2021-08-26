Katherine Ryan lands own Amazon Prime Video series celebrating stand-up comedy

Katherine Ryan will front a new Amazon Prime Video series celebrating stand-up comedy.

Backstage With Katherine Ryan aims to highlight the behind-the-scenes secrets of some of the UK’s most beloved comedy stars.

The series aims to encourage comedy fans to return to live shows after lockdown brought the entire industry to a standstill.

Katherine hopes the series will showcase the best Britain has to offer.

“After having nearly two years of cancelled gigs, comics are as eager to get backstage as they are to get on stage again,” she said.

“We’ll be taking you with us behind the curtain and into our sacred space so you can share in the candid hilarity that happens before and after a gig. It’s a whole new way to experience the magic of stand-up.”

How will the new show work?

With 40 cameras set up backstage, each episode will firstly follow the main show, followed by the hijinks away from the audience.

Firstly, we will see their pre and post-performance rituals, before observing the chemistry between the comics as they trade anecdotes.

(As well as this, we’ll enjoy the afterparty too!)

“It’s often said the funniest material of the night takes place backstage,” said Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ Head of UK Originals.

“This series is about peeking behind-the-scenes, giving the audience a backstage pass to comedy’s inner-sanctum.

The series will highlight beloved comedians and their secrets (Credit: Amazon)

“In Katherine we have the perfect host, and we’re delighted to be featuring some of the very best in the business across the series.”

Amazon has also donated money to the Live Comedy Association and NextUp Comedy’s #SaveLiveComedy Fund.

Who will be appearing on Katherine Ryan’s new show?

On top of Katherine herself, there’s an a-list line-up of stars about to spill their secrets.

This includes: Jimmy Carr, Frankie Boyle, Sara Pascoe, Judi Love, Ivo Graham and Jo Brand.

Katherine will front the series to shine a light on comedians (Credit: Amazon)

As well as this, Nish Kumar, Joel Dommett, Rosie Jones, Rob Beckett, Sue Perkins and Tom Allen join them.

Finally, Michelle de Swarte, Desiree Burch, Seann Walsh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Millican, Joanne McNally, Russell Kane, Geoff Norcott, and Darren Harriott complete the line-up.

Backstage With Katherine Ryan will launch in 2022 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

