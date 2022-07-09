Kate Garraway previously revealed a “wonderful” gesture made by dancer Anton du Beke for husband Derek and their family.

GMB presenter Kate and kids Darcey, 16, and Billy 12, are still coming to terms with life as it is now.

Derek a doting husband and dad, has been left with debilitating health problems as the longest victim of Long Covid in the UK.

Derek Draper with wife Kate Garroway before Covid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway on Anton’s gesture for husband Derek

Kate, 55, revealed back in February how Anton du Beke’s gift meant more than just a night out.

Derek spent more than a year in hospital, going home to April 2021.

He is believed to be one of the worst affected surviving Covid patients in the UK.

He would whisper to me in the run-up. Is it pantomime today?

Derek’s been left with with a string of health problems, meaning he cannot walk and can only talk in a whisper.

The 54-year-old was a political activist-turned psychologist and author.

But at a bleak time for the family, Anton made a gesture Kate will never forget.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge gave them some pantomime tickets.

The family went along to Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre, London, just before Christmas.

What did Kate say about Anton Du Beke’s gesture?

Kate and Anton have been friends since Kate appeared on Strictly in 2007.

She said: “That was wonderful, for Derek to be able to sit there and be with his children.

“He would whisper to me in the run-up: ‘Is it pantomime today?’ So he was definitely aware of it and really determined to do it.

Anton made sure Kate and Derek had a night out (Credit: ITV)

“It was fortunately not too long a show but it still wiped him out for Christmas, in terms of energy levels, but there’s a balance between keeping him healthy and pushing to have new stimulation.”

Kate’s home has been fitted with ramps, a wet room and a lift.

Derek usually has round-the-clock carers, although his wife is his primary carer.

This week Kate, co-host of GMB, TV presenter and radio host, revealed an update on Derek.

On Wednesday she told The Sun newspaper: “Derek is back in hospital, so that’s a development.”

But she didn’t reveal any more details about his condition.

Kate is back on ITV with Garraway’s Good Stuff, Saturday (July 9) at 8.30am.

