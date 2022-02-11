Kate Garraway’s Life Stories viewers couldn’t help but comment as Nadiya Hussain‘s husband appeared on the show.

The Great British Bake Off winner sat down with Kate on yesterday’s show (February 10), as she opened up on her eventful life.

However, some viewers were seemingly distracted as her husband Abdul sat in the audience.

Nadiya Hussain appeared on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories: What happened on the show?

During the episode, Nadiya spoke about how her husband pushed her to apply for GBBO.

The pair had an arranged marriage in 2004 and had only met once before they married.

They’ve since welcomed three children together – two sons and a daughter.

Speaking about applying for GBBO, Nadiya shared: “For me, entering Bake Off was unthinkable and not something I would ever have done. Abdul encouraged me to.”

Kate added: “He basically did the whole thing! He filled out the application form…”

Nadiya responded: “Yes, he did all the boring bits!”

Abdul Hussain appeared on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

The star also explained how cooking for her husband prompted her to start baking.

Later on, Abdul featured in the show as he spoke about his wife’s struggles with mental health and anxiety.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to share their thoughts over Nadiya’s supportive partner.

Life Stories viewers gush over Nadiya’s husband

Many praised the technical manager as he watched his wife from the audience.

On Twitter, one said: “Isn’t Nadiya’s husband just so lovely? You can see the love shining out from his eyes for her. @kategarraway such a good show tonight.”

Another added: “Nadia has the most supportive husband #LifeStories.”

A third wrote: “So cute Nadiya Hussain’s husband #LifeStories.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Wasn’t sure about watching Nadiya’s interview but I’m glad I have.

“There’s a lot regarding those mental struggles that I’m sure will resonate with a lot of people, glad her husband seems to be very supportive.”

Isn’t Nadiya’s husband just so lovely?

Commenting on their marriage, another posted: “I love how @BegumNadiya looks at her husband, like you can actually see the pure love.”

Meanwhile, one “lusted” over Abdul as he appeared on the ITV show.

They tweeted: “I absolutely LOVE Nadiya, and always feel slightly guilty for lusting after her husband #LifeStories.”

