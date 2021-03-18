Kate Garraway has revealed she hoped her husband Derek Draper would be with her as she filmed her upcoming documentary.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has filmed an ITV documentary, Finding Derek, about her husband’s battle with coronavirus and the after-effects he’s suffered from.

On Thursday’s show, Kate opened up about the documentary in which she’ll also speak with other families who have been through similar.

The star hoped husband Derek Draper could have been with her when she started the documentary (Credit: ITV)

The hope Kate Garraway had for husband Derek Draper

Kate told co-star Susanna Reid: “This is something that I began making back in August obviously then rather hoping that Derek and I would be chatting together and that more recovery had been possible.

Read more: Kate Garraway husband: Host reveals Derek’s condition has ‘slipped back’ as she praises Emma Willis’ support

“That hasn’t been the case and it is looking not just at what happened to my family…

“…but also to other families and the very long tail Covid has.”

Kate’s documentary about her husband Derek’s battle will air next week (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say about Derek?

She added: “Obviously Derek is an extreme example, we don’t want to scare people with what he’s been through.

“But there are many other people that have got versions of it and still not enough is known.

“Still when we talk about long Covid we tend to think of breathing long-term problems or fatigue or anxiety or Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

“But it is much more widespread than that.

“It’s very emotional though, we’re going to talk about it next week because it’s actually next Tuesday it’s being aired.”

Derek Draper in hospital, which is shown in the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Susanna asked. “It’s on the anniversary of lockdown, isn’t it.”

Kate replied: “Unbelievable.”

Susanna continued: “I mean it has been a year of grief.

“It’s also been a year of, obviously for you and those people who have severely affected, absolutely traumatic.”

She added: “It has been a year of progress in some ways as well as you know there have been some treatments, there is the vaccine programme.

Kate Garraway said the documentary was emotional to make (Credit: ITV)

“I often think how hard that must be for you.”

Read more: Kate Garraway: Finding Derek documentary: When is it on and what will feature?

Kate said: “Unfortunately, Derek was surfing the crest of a very grim wave so he was always just in front of some of the [developments in treatments].”

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on ITV, Tuesday, March 23, at 9pm.

