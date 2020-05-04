Kate Garraway's GMB co-stars wish her happy birthday as her husband remains critically ill in hospital

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid have wished Kate Garraway a happy birthday as her husband remains critically ill in hospital.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus in intensive care for the past few weeks.

Today (May 4), Kate is marking her 53rd birthday and her Good Morning Britain co-stars sent her a message on the show.

Kate Garraway has been off GMB as her husband Derek battles coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ben Shephard say on Kate Garraway's birthday?

Ben said: "We want to say happy birthday to Kate who turns 40/13 today.

"She’s with her family, of course, keeping everything crossed because Derek is still critically ill.

"But we just want to say happy birthday, Kate! However you can celebrate today. We’re sending you lots and lots of love."

Susanna added: "Huge love to all of you and the family of course."

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid sent a message to Kate on her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Kate told her fans that Derek remains in hospital but he's "still with us".

Kate shared an update on her husband's health as she joined the clap for carers on Thursday night (April 30).

What did Kate say?

The presenter shared a video to Instagram showing her hitting a saucepan outside her home with her children - Darcey and William.

She wrote: "So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is.

"So grateful too for our amazing #nhs doing so much for Derek everyday - wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday."

Meanwhile, on GMB the following morning (May 1), Ranvir Singh said: "It's a dreadful time and I think she's at home with two children and trying to keep it going.

"It's a total unknown. But as she said, as long as he's here there's absolute hope."

Ben added: "Twenty four hours at a time and she rightly pointed out, he's getting extraordinary care.

"She gets the chance to phone in the evenings and talk to him."

Ranvir said: "He's not responding yet, I don't think."

Ben then joked: "That's pretty standard with Kate!"

Last month, Kate admitted she was feeling anxious and stressed over her husband's condition.

In a post on her Garraway Wellbeing Club blog, she said: "I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture.

"There are thousands of families worried about their loved ones."

She added that "staying grounded" and "taking care of herself" is helping her deal with her anxiety.

