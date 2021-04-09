Kate Garraway and her two children have welcomed home husband and dad Derek Draper.

Derek has been in hospital for over a year after contracting COVID-19 and his body has been ravaged by the effects of the illness.

But the 53 year old is now off all the machines and with his family in their adapted home.

Kate Garraway spoke of Derek Draper coming home in Finding Derek (Credit: ITV)

They are said to be thrilled that doctors have decided he is ready for this big step.

He will still need round-the-clock medical care.

A source told The Sun: “Kate’s dreamt of this day for so long, and can’t thank wonderful NHS staff enough.”

They revealed that the house was filled with tears of joy for a change, adding: “The children, who have been so remarkably resilient, have been so, so happy to have their dad home.

“There have been a lot of happy tears from everyone.”

Read more: A timeline of Derek Draper’s coronavirus health battle

Kate, also 53, moved millions of supporters last month as ITV aired Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

The documentary followed the GMB presenter and her children as they dealt with Derek being so poorly in hospital.

Derek Draper has a long fight ahead but he is surrounded by his family (Credit: Splash)

Viewers were especially moved as they saw Derek – who was in a coma and in and out of consciousness for months – speak his first word, ‘pain’.

Of his progress during the film, Kate said: “We’ve got him back, we’ve got him back, he’s back. We’ve been waiting a long time to speak to you.

“I’m so proud of you, you’re just so brilliant. Every day we’re getting closer to coming home and being with the kids.”

In one especially moving moment, Kate relayed how Derek had told her he didn’t want to go on.

But the future is looking much brighter for the dad of two now he is home surrounded by his loved ones – although doctors have warned he has a long fight ahead.

While Derek is now free of coronavirus, the disease has affected his heart, kidney and lungs.

Kate recently told The Mirror: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected.

“His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.