Kate Garraway will discuss husband Derek Draper and his long health battle in a new documentary for ITV.

The one-off special, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, the Good Morning Britain presenter will offer fans an insight into her year of heartache.

Kate’s husband was admitted to hospital with coronavirus near the start of the pandemic and has remained in hospital since.

The GMB host’s husband has been in hospital since the start of the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper in new ITV documentary

Finding Derek will show how GMB host Kate and her family have coped with her husband’s health battle, one year since he contracted the deadly bug.

ITV’s description reads: “In a special one-off film, Kate Garraway offers an intimate insight into coping with the impact of COVID-19 as her husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill a year on from contracting the virus.

“Presenter and journalist Kate offers an unflinching account of the profound effects on her family and on others as she opens up on camera for the first time on the reality of the past 12 months.”

Derek Draper remains in a critical condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It goes on to say that Kate also meets survivors of COVID-19 and they discuss some of the the lesser-known long-term effects of coronavirus.

The description continued: “[Kate] is now facing the reality of adjusting to a very different way of life to the one they lived before the pandemic hit.”

Kate recently reflected on the last year and said it had been “the toughest of times”.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air this spring (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kate on the ‘kindness of strangers’

In a chat with HELLO! magazine, she said: “In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times.”

Kate also said she had learned a lot about “the kindness of strangers”.

She continued: “It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others. The good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped.

“To know so many people are thinking of me and sending love has given me hope and strength and I’m very grateful.”

