Kate Garraway taking 'comfort' in calling critically ill husband every night but has ‘no idea’ if he’s responding

Ben Shephard has revealed Kate Garraway is calling her critically ill husband every night.

Derek Draper is battling coronavirus in intensive care and Kate is unable to visit him due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Ben gave an update on Kate and Derek.

Ben Shephard was interviewing a school teacher who had beaten the virus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking message after 'tough' birthday without husband

Ben and co-star Susanna Reid were interviewing a school teacher who had beaten the virus.

Ben said: "One of our colleagues here, Kate Garraway’s husband is very ill.

"One of the things she said is very comforting for her is staff are taking a phone in the evenings and she can talk to her husband.

"She has no idea if he’s responding but it certainly gives her a sense of comfort and there is the hope."

Kate Garraway's husband is battling coronavirus in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, Kate marked her 53rd birthday and admitted it was "tough" without Derek by her side.

She wrote on Instagram: "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one.

"1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his abscence was very present.

"But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it."

Ben revealed Kate is calling her critically ill husband every night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot.

"To the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me, to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness.

"Derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness.

"To my amazing family, to Derek’s friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him."

Kate has been giving updates on her husband's health (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway's GMB co-stars wish her happy birthday as her husband remains critically ill in hospital

Derek has been in hospital since March and Kate has been at home with their children - Darcey and William.

Kate recently said her husband remains critically ill but he's "still with us".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.