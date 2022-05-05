Kate Garraway couldn’t stop smiling on GMB today when she received a birthday surprise.

The much-loved presenter, 55, had no idea what her colleagues had planned to mark her special day.

Mum-of-two Kate was in need of some fun after her recent “dramas at home” and was genuinely touched by the gesture.

Kate looked delighted with the surprise! (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway birthday on GMB

Kate presented today’s show with Adil Ray but didn’t tell viewers about her birthday.

However, Adil teased: “Were you celebrating recently?”

Kate replied: “It was my birthday yesterday. I don’t feel like it’s happened really as we’ve had various dramas at home.”

But as she was talking some surprise graphics appeared on the screen behind her.

Suddenly a ton of colourful graphic balloons cascaded down along with the words Happy Birthday Kate – much to the presenter’s surprise.

“What? Oh wow!” Kate exclaimed.

Happy Birthday Kate! (Credit: ITV)

But there was more.

Adil then excitedly announced: “We’ve even got cake!”

At this point a production member brought out the birthday cake which was strewn with sweets.

Kate proudly held it up to the camera and said: “I’m absolutely surprised! That is fantastic, thank you.”

She added that her parents were visiting today and they would celebrate over the weekend.

Kate recently spoke about having some “urgent” issues at home to sort.

Last month, the presenter explained to her Instagram followers that she had a pressing matter to attend to.

Kate wrote: “So apologies for my absence from @gmb this last week – had to deal with some ‘urgents’ at home.”

Kate is a busy wife, mum and carer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek Draper latest

The star’s husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID in March 2020 and remains unwell several months after returning to the family home.

Weather presenter Clare Nasir recently reflected on how her friend copes, telling Bella magazine: “She has dark days when she’s struggling and days when she feels a bit better.

“Certainly, it’s been a real rollercoaster for her. It’s really, really tough.”

Kate won a BAFTA last year for her documentary Finding Derek.

The film shared the family’s struggle as they came to terms with their new reality as the former spin doctor continues to battle the virus.

