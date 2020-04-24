Kate Garraway speaking to husband Derek Draper in coronavirus coma, says Ben Shephard

Kate Garraway revealed last night (Thursday, April 23), that her husband Derek Draper is still critically ill with coronavirus.
The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the update as she posted a video of her and their two children clapping for the NHS.
She posted a heartfelt message of thanks and revealed that, despite Derek still being very unwell, "where there is life there is hope".
Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance. None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio) . I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not , so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love
Sharing music
This morning co-star Ben Shephard updated Good Morning Britain viewers on Kate's latest social media message.
He had also spoken to his friend and had more news from her to communicate.
"She also wanted to share the fact that she's been able to speak to Derek in the evenings in a coma," he said.
Where there is life there is hope.
"A lot of hospitals are doing this, offering the families a chance to speak to their loved ones.
"He can't respond but she's been able to share music with him, talk to him, just to support him," he added.
"She's been able to pass on those messages that you've passed on to her to Derek as well.
Support and positivity
"So he is getting a sense of all the support and positivity that's coming from you.
"As Kate said last week, she can't respond to everybody, as much as she wishes she could, but in quieter moments, when she does get ten minutes, she scrolls through them.
"And the emotions and support she is getting from everybody has been really helping.
"It's really tough, really, really tough, he is still very, very critically ill."
