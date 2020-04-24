Kate Garraway speaking to husband Derek Draper in coronavirus coma, says Ben Shephard

Kate Garraway revealed last night (Thursday, April 23), that her husband Derek Draper is still critically ill with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the update as she posted a video of her and their two children clapping for the NHS.

She posted a heartfelt message of thanks and revealed that, despite Derek still being very unwell, "where there is life there is hope".

Sharing music

This morning co-star Ben Shephard updated Good Morning Britain viewers on Kate's latest social media message.

He had also spoken to his friend and had more news from her to communicate.

"She also wanted to share the fact that she's been able to speak to Derek in the evenings in a coma," he said.

Where there is life there is hope.

"A lot of hospitals are doing this, offering the families a chance to speak to their loved ones.

"He can't respond but she's been able to share music with him, talk to him, just to support him," he added.

"She's been able to pass on those messages that you've passed on to her to Derek as well.

Support and positivity

"So he is getting a sense of all the support and positivity that's coming from you.

"As Kate said last week, she can't respond to everybody, as much as she wishes she could, but in quieter moments, when she does get ten minutes, she scrolls through them.

"And the emotions and support she is getting from everybody has been really helping.

"It's really tough, really, really tough, he is still very, very critically ill."

