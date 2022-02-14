Kate Garraway was today urged to let husband Derek Draper get better “in peace”.

The comments came after a trailer for the couple’s new documentary aired on Good Morning Britain today (February 14).

Kate won a National Television Award in 2021 for her tear-jerking documentary, Finding Derek.

Now she’s gearing up for the release of the follow up, Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek.

Derek is now home from hospital after contracting COVID at the start of the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

What will the new Kate Garraway documentary be about?

The new documentary will show Kate caring for her husband Derek as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Fans of the couple will know that Derek was hospitalised with COVID at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

He has still not fully recovered, with Kate devoting herself to his recovery.

The documentary airs on February 22 at 9pm on ITV.

Kate Garraway is fronting a new documentary on husband Derek’s recovery called Caring For Derek (Credit: Splash News)

How did GMB viewers react to the Kate Garraway and husband Derek trailer?

However, some viewers issued a plea to Kate to let Derek recover “in peace”.

One said they “felt bad” for Derek “having the camera shoved in his face for publicity”.

One disgruntled GMB viewer said: “Over 160k #Covid-19 deaths in UK. Crass to give platform to struggles of over-paid #KateGarraway.”

They added: “Feel bad for Derek having camera shoved in face for publicity.”

Another appeared to agree: “Can’t Garraway just let Derek get better in peace instead of shoving a camera in his face?”

A third added: “Kate Garraway needs to understand of her publicity seeking on Derek’s illness that WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH NOW!”

Another pondered: “Will there be another book Kate?” in an expletive-laden tweet.

The documentary will follow Derek’s recovery at home (Credit: ITV)

More needs to be done

However, others argued at the great work Kate has done raising awareness of the virus and its after effects – but said more needs to be done.

“What Derek and Kate have gone through is sad, but they are both so lucky that she can afford to get him the best care.

“She remodelled the house, so he can be at home with her. Sadly other people aren’t so lucky.

“Shining light on that is more important.”

‘Kate is an amazing woman’

Others sent Kate their love, though, and said they couldn’t wait to tune in.

“I’m so looking forward to watching caring for Derek, it feels like we have all been on the same road as you Kate. Wishing Derek and you all my best wishes.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to watch the new documentary. Lots of love to you all. Kate you are one amazing woman.”

