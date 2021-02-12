GMB presenter Kate Garraway sent husband Derek Draper’s mum a touching birthday message.

The 53-year-old host marked her mother-in-law’s 80th birthday on the ITV show earlier today (February 12).

The special celebration comes as Derek, also 53, is still in hospital fighting the after-effects of coronavirus.

Kate Garraway sent a message to husband Derek’s mum on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say on GMB?

During today’s show, Kate and co-host Ben Shephard spoke to singer Rodney Earl Clarke.

After the star mentioned his own father’s birthday, Kate decided to give her mother-in-law a special shout out.

Read more: Kate Garraway enjoys joyful moment amid husband Derek heartache in video with son Billy

She shared: “It’s my mother in law’s 80th and I’d like to say happy birthday to her.”

Kate went on to say she felt guilty as she was working, adding: “I just feel really bad because I haven’t called her yet.”

Kate and Ben were joined by singer Rodney (Credit: ITV)

The presenter started the show at 6am this morning.

However, she promised to call once filming came to an end.

GMB: Has Kate Garraway’s husband seen his parents?

Meanwhile, back in October, Kate revealed her husband was yet to see his elderly parents in hospital.

She explained: “Derek’s mum and dad haven’t been able to see him.

Kate promised to call Derek’s mum after GMB (Credit: ITV)

“I think if they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who is so desperately ill, then the rest of us can probably get through.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to depress everybody. But that’s the reality of getting caught up in the virus.”

It’s my mother in law’s 80th

It’s not known if the pair joined Kate and her children when they visited Derek in hospital over Christmas.

Kate previously revealed her kids – daughter Darcey and son Billy – were able to see their dad in December.

Kate’s husband has been in hospital since March (Credit: ITV)

She said: “There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.”

Since then, the family have been unable to visit Derek due to coronavirus restrictions.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits it’s ‘really difficult’ to accept the news they don’t know how much Derek can recover

Earlier this week, Kate explained: “I haven’t seen him since Christmas. He’s back into a situation of looking at strangers in masks.

“And, you know, that’s the situation for everybody who has someone in hospital, it’s not new to him.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.