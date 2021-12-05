Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek Draper has told her he loves her on Life Stories tonight (December 5).

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, is due to take over Life Stories duties from current host Piers Morgan.

But in Piers’ last episode, tearful Kate vows she will “never give up” on Derek, who was hospitalised in March 2020.

Derek spent 13 months in hospital battling COVID-19 before returning to their North London family home.

What does Kate Garraway say on Life Stories?

Kate discusses with departing Life Stories host Piers how Derek managed to speak briefly with him before the show was recorded.

She recalled how Derek said “hello” and “thank you” to the former newspaper editor.

And it was this short exchange which Kate said served to remind her to stay determined.

Kate reflects: “It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there, and we have had others. He will turn to me and say ‘I love you’. He is there, he has fought so hard to stay in this world and I’m not giving up on him, ever.

“He will have moments of clarity, then it’s like he disappears but then he finds a voice.”

‘The world went dark’

Kate – who shares daughter Darcey, 15 and son Billy, 12, with Derek – also describes her family’s struggle as overwhelming.

And she also goes on to indicate Derek has been entirely ravaged by his illness.

But she remains grateful he remains with them, recovering at home.

I’m still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It does feel like I have walked through a fiery furnace, or fell down a rabbit hole. The world went dark and I’m still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel,” Kate admits.

She continues: “COVID has devastated him, from the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure the inflammation did pass through his brain. Fundamentally he is in a terrible state, but look: he’s alive.”

‘A wonderful testament to the power of life and love’

Piers has previously described his final Life Stories chat as the “most powerful” episode he has ever done.

He said a few weeks ago: “It’s highly emotional, very funny, incredibly inspiring and a wonderful testament to the power of life and love.”

Piers, 56, also indicated there was not a “dry eye in the house” following filming.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs on ITV tonight, Sunday December 5, from 8pm.

