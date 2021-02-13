Kate Garraway has revealed a surprise Good Morning Britain presenting shake up that’ll see Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid ousted from their regular slots.

On Friday’s GMB (February 12), as she hosted alongside Ben Shephard, Kate revealed the news.

And it’s good news for those who aren’t perhaps keen on former newspaper boss Piers’ presenting skills.

Piers and Susanna won’t be hosting Monday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about Good Morning Britain next week?

As it’s half-term next week, it’s all change on the ITV daytime shows.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being replaced by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning.

And a similar change is taking place on GMB, too.

Ben and I are back at six on Monday.

Piers and Susanna usually host the Monday morning edition of GMB.

However, this coming Monday (February 15), Kate and Ben will take the helm.

They usually host on Thursday and Fridays, swapping shifts from time to time with the likes of Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

However, as she signed off from Friday’s show, Kate revealed: “Ben and I are back at six on Monday.”

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard take the helm on Monday’s Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

‘Do you need any extras?’

The news will no doubt delight Kate fans, who were thrilled to see the star in high spirits on Friday’s show.

Kate had co-stars Ben, Richard Arnold and Alex Beresford in hysterics as she made an accidental innuendo about her milkman.

Giving him a shoutout on the show, Kate revealed Mick the milkman had been leaving her kind notes.

“Mick, my milkman, has just been amazing. He has absolutely just kept me going.

“He’ll leave me a little note saying: ‘Do you need anything extra other than the milk?'” Kate said innocently.

The trio of male presenters immediately descended into fits of giggles, with Kate putting her head in her hands when she realised what she’d said.

