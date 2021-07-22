Kate Garraway said nurses saved her husband Derek Draper’s life, as she paid tribute to them on Good Morning Britain today.

The presenter said if it was up to her you “couldn’t pay them enough”.

Kate said nurses saved Derek’s life (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say?

Her comments came during a discussion about nurses’ projected three per cent pay rise.

The government said yesterday (Wednesday July 21) that an announcement had been delayed as unions consulted their staff.

Read more: GMB news: Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway divide viewers with ‘painful’ interview

Kate and co-host Richard Madeley welcomed a variety of guests – including author Michael Rosen, whose life was saved by the NHS when he contracted Covid, and nurses and union reps – to discuss the issue.

In an earlier interview Kate had already said: “Nobody could be more desperate for nurses to be rewarded than me.”

Kate and Richard spoke to a panel who all argued for a high pay rise for nurses (Credit: ITV)

“If it was up to me you couldn’t pay them enough”

She continued: “Nurses, I think, saved Derek’s life and are still very involved in keeping him alive because it was the nurses’ care as well as the brilliant doctors, but that care during those critical days and months made all the difference.”

However, Kate then warned against such a large pay rise.

She told the panel that the economy was in “two trillion pounds worth of debt” and people were losing their jobs in the private sector.

But she finished by saying: “If it was up to me you couldn’t pay them enough.

“It’s absolutely extraordinary what all members of the NHS did, but nurses particularly.”

Derek was in hospital for almost a year (Credit: ITV)

How is Derek now?

In March 2020, Kate’s husband Derek Draper was rushed to hospital battling Covid.

After being put into an induced coma, Derek stayed in hospital for a year as he battled the after-effects of a virus that ravaged his body.

Now at home, he still requires care.

Read more: Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek as she admits he faces ‘huge challenges ahead’

“He’s alright, he’s alright,” Kate said on GMB on July 9.

“He’s very up and down, we’re certainly not a long way out of the woods.

“But being home has meant we’ve seen some things improved.

“But there’s absolutely no doubt that there’s huge challenges ahead.