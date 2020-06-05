Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek's heartbreaking final words before coma on GMB

Kate Garraway has been overwhelmed by support from Good Morning Britain viewers and wanted to offer an update on husband Derek Draper.

She appeared on this morning's show and gave an incredibly emotional interview to her friends and colleagues Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh.

COVID-free

The 52-year-old explained that Derek - who has been in intensive care for almost 10 weeks - is now COVID-19 free and no longer in an induced coma.

But the mum-of-two added that the virus had wreaked extraordinary damage on his body - and they don't know if he can recover.

Kate also recounted how they first noticed Derek potentially had the killer virus as he was experiencing unusual symptoms and breathlessness.

Dr Hilary advised they call an ambulance and Derek was admitted to intensive care, where his condition deteriorated.

Heartbreakingly, Derek begged Kate to get doctors to put him in a coma, because he couldn't stand the "suffocating" feeling.

Kate's husband Derek begged to be put in a coma (Credit: Splash)

Final words

On April 5, doctors took the decision to put him under to try to save his life.

Kate revealed the final words they shared over the phone, recalling: "He said, 'I love you but I have to leave you'.

"I said, 'It's only for 3 or 4 days, you're gonna be fine. This is good because this is what you wanted and it will allow you to rest.

"He said, 'You saved my life. You saved my life and I don’t just mean now, I mean everything, being married and the children.'"

Kate added: "I said, 'I love you' and the doctor said, 'He's gone he’s under.'"

Ben Shephard was on the edge of tears as he said goodbye to Kate after her brave interview.

Ben Shephard was holding back tears (Credit: ITV)

Support from colleagues

Piers Morgan watched from home and tweeted to send love, saying he was praying for a miracle.

He wrote: "Wow. Such a moving, emotional, inspiring interview on GMB with my fabulous friend about her family's turmoil.

"So proud of you Kate, as Derek would be too.We're all behind you, hoping and praying for a miracle."

Co-star Susanna Reid tweeted her own message of support.

Lorraine Kelly also shared her admiration.

