Kate Garraway reveals hopes for husband Derek's recovery after he opened his eyes

Kate Garraway has revealed further details about husband Derek Draper's condition following her moving GMB appearance on Friday (June 5).

The presenter gave a newspaper interview detailing the damage that coronavirus has wreaked on the 52-year-old psychologist's body.

Kate Garraway has sat down with Jane Moore (Credit: Splash)

"He has damage everywhere, holes in his heart, his liver is impacted, and his pancreas... well, he's now very, very diabetic which he wasn't before," she told Loose Women journalist Jane Moore in The Sun.

"He's been on kidney dialysis because his kidneys stopped functioning. And his nerves and his neurology have been affected by the virus, but the impact and the damage of that, they don't yet know.

Jane has spoken of the hell Kate is going through (Credit: ITV)

Kate told Good Morning Britain co-stars Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on Friday that Derek was put in an induced coma on April 5.

He had been admitted to intensive care at the end of March on the advice of Dr Hilary Jones, who was alerted by Derek's breathlessness.

Doctors stopped giving him the drugs three weeks in the hope that he would regain consciousness.

That is yet to happen but Kate noted "he's opened his eyes, so the hope is that he moves through stages of consciousness and emerges".

Last week, Kate, 53, recalled the last words she exchanged with Derek before doctors put him under.

"He said, 'I love you but I have to leave you'," the mum-of-two told her TV colleagues.

"I said, 'It's only for three or four days, you're gonna be fine. This is good because this is what you wanted and it will allow you to rest.

Derek's last words to Kate before the coma were beautiful (Credit: Shutterstock)

"He said, 'You saved my life. You saved my life and I don’t just mean now, I mean everything, being married and the children.'"

Kate added: "I said, 'I love you' and the doctor said, 'He's gone he’s under.'"

Already popular with breakfast TV viewers, Kate won the affections of many more fans last year on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Derek and their two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, thew their full support behind her, giving TV interviews and, seeing what a lovely, close-knit, down-to-earth family they are, fans of the show warmed to them, too.

Now millions of people are rooting for Derek to recover and for them all to be reunited.

