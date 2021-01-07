Kate Garraway and her husband Derek
TV

Kate Garraway reveals children saw husband Derek Draper over ‘tough’ Christmas

Kate said it was a "lovely moment" when her kids were able to see their dad

By Rebecca Carter

Kate Garraway has revealed her children were able to see her husband Derek Draper over Christmas.

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus and their two kids Darcey and Billy haven’t been able to see him.

However, Kate said there was a “lovely moment” when Darcey and Billy had the opportunity to see their poorly dad.

Kate Garraway speaks about husband Derek on GMB
Kate Garraway revealed her children were able to see her husband Derek Draper over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

How is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Kate said: “(Christmas) was tough, wasn’t it? It was tough for everybody.

Read more: Kate Garraway latest: Husband Derek remains in hospital as fans comfort presenter after ‘calamitous’ Christmas

“I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed.

Kate Garraway speaks about husband Derek on GMB
Kate said it was a “lovely moment” for her kids to see their dad (Credit: ITV)

“It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, now with the nation in a third lockdown, Kate isn’t able to visit Derek.

She added: “Then instantly now, I’m in a position now where I can’t visit.

“We’re into lockdown, no visits at all and that will be very impactful on a lot of people.”

Kate recently opened up to her Instagram followers about her “calamitous” Christmas.

What did Kate Garraway say about her Christmas?

She wrote: “Getting through Christmas has been a challenge, hasn’t it, with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world and nowhere really to put them – except in hope.”

Kate added: “We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas but we got through thanks to some wonderful people.”

Meanwhile, just days before Christmas, Kate and her kids were left without television and internet while isolating.

The star took to Twitter to plead with Sky for help.

Kate and Derek with their two children, Billy and Darcey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway pleads with Sky after kids are left without TV and internet as they isolate over Christmas

She tweeted at the time: “Hi @skytv – I really hate to do this but can’t get through to anyone on phone for last 3 days.

“I’m sure you are frantic – but please can someone get in touch.

“We have no TV or WiFi for kids & me not having that in isolation over Xmas feels like final straw.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Anne Hegerty
Does Anne Hegerty have a husband and has she been married?
Jenny Ryan appeared to punch Paul Sinha on Beat The Chasers
Beat The Chasers series 2: Paul Sinha breaks silence after Jenny Ryan ‘punch’
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby praised for gesture to struggling mum
What is wrong with Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale? And how old is actress Isobel Steele?
Alan igbon coronation street
Alan Igbon dead: Coronation Street star passes away at the age of 68
Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha
Anne Hegerty reveals The Chase stars all look after each other