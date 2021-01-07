Kate Garraway has revealed her children were able to see her husband Derek Draper over Christmas.

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus and their two kids Darcey and Billy haven’t been able to see him.

However, Kate said there was a “lovely moment” when Darcey and Billy had the opportunity to see their poorly dad.

Kate Garraway revealed her children were able to see her husband Derek Draper over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

How is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Kate said: “(Christmas) was tough, wasn’t it? It was tough for everybody.

Read more: Kate Garraway latest: Husband Derek remains in hospital as fans comfort presenter after ‘calamitous’ Christmas

“I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed.

Kate said it was a “lovely moment” for her kids to see their dad (Credit: ITV)

“It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, now with the nation in a third lockdown, Kate isn’t able to visit Derek.

She added: “Then instantly now, I’m in a position now where I can’t visit.

“We’re into lockdown, no visits at all and that will be very impactful on a lot of people.”

Kate recently opened up to her Instagram followers about her “calamitous” Christmas.

‘We did get to see Derek and the children did.’@Kategarraway says her children saw him for the first time since he went into hospital over Christmas. But with lockdown many hospital visits have been stopped. Our hearts go out to anyone who can’t see a loved one. pic.twitter.com/UFLMrKL3LO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 7, 2021

What did Kate Garraway say about her Christmas?

She wrote: “Getting through Christmas has been a challenge, hasn’t it, with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world and nowhere really to put them – except in hope.”

Kate added: “We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas but we got through thanks to some wonderful people.”

Meanwhile, just days before Christmas, Kate and her kids were left without television and internet while isolating.

The star took to Twitter to plead with Sky for help.

Kate and Derek with their two children, Billy and Darcey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway pleads with Sky after kids are left without TV and internet as they isolate over Christmas

She tweeted at the time: “Hi @skytv – I really hate to do this but can’t get through to anyone on phone for last 3 days.

“I’m sure you are frantic – but please can someone get in touch.

“We have no TV or WiFi for kids & me not having that in isolation over Xmas feels like final straw.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.