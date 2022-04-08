GMB host Kate Garraway distracts viewers with her dress today

Kate Garraway looked stunning in a purple dress on GMB today as viewers gushed over the look.

The stylish Good Morning Britain star had viewers distracted with her gorgeous purple dress when they tuned into the show this morning.

Fans loved the outfit so much that many rushed to social media to compliment the star on her get-up.

GMB viewers were loving Kate Garraway’s outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway dress

“@GMB Where is Kate Garraway’s purple dress from that she’s wearing this morning? It’s lovely,” commented one viewer.

A second tweeted: “I love your dress Kate Garraway you look very nice.”

“Kate you look lovely today – love the dress. Adil you don’t look too bad either!” tweeted a third.

Another asked: “Where is Kate Garraway’s dress from?”

Kate was presenting with her co-star, Adil Ray.

Adil made an announcement this week that divided viewers, and caused some to threaten to switch off.

Posting on Twitter, Adil revealed that he’s co-hosting the show for “most of April”.

He told fans: “Back @gmb for most of April. Hope to see you Thursday.

Adil Ray will be presenting the show alongside Kate Garraway for much of April (Credit: ITV)

“Well, I won’t actually see you, probably a good thing for that time in the morning!”

Sadly for ITV star Adil, the news didn’t go down quite as well as he may have hoped on Twitter.

“Seven days too many. Makes no difference to me. Wouldn’t watch him if you paid me,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

A second tweeted: “Definitely won’t be tuning in I just don’t find him funny…sorry.”

However, one fan wrote: “Thank God! Please no more [Richard] Madeley!!!”

Fans who tune into the show will see Adil in the hot seat for many days in April.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV1.

