kate garraway dna journey programme
TV

Kate Garraway to take part in ’emotional’ ITV series DNA Journey

The new show is set to be tear-jerker

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Kate Garraway is going to be taking part in a globe-trotting, ’emotional’ new season of the programme, DNA Journey, later this year.

DNA Journey will see Kate, along with a whole host of other celebrities, delve deeper into their past than ever before in what ITV is calling an “emotional voyage of discovery”.

Kate Garraway’s upcoming appearance in DNA Journey documentary

kate garraway programme
The 53-year-old will be one of seven celebrities taking part in the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, along with a host of other celebrities, including Alison Hammond and Romesh Ranganathan, will be taking part in the upcoming series of DNA Journey later this year.

ITV has said the series is going to be a “life changing and emotional voyage of discovery” for the celebrities.

Read more: Kate Garraway enjoys night out with daughter amid Derek woes 

Kate and Alison will go on the “ultimate TV roadtrip” as they uncover their past.

Describing the series, ITV said: “Delving into their family histories, the celebrated TV duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.”

Kate’s upcoming DNA Journey

kate garraway dna journey programme
Kate’s episode will be a “tear-jerker” according to sources (Credit: ITV)

Kathleen Larkin, Executive Producer of Voltage TV, said: “It’s always a treat to see our celebrity pairings as you’ve never seen them before.

“In this series, they face particularly emotional revelations…which always end with an uplifting resolution that warms the heart.”

A source confirmed to The Sun that as promised by Larkin, the series would be “emotional”. They claimed that Kate’s episode would be a real “tear-jerker”.

“DNA Secrets is always an emotional watch as stars discover new stories from their family’s past. Kate’s episode promises to be a real tear-jerker,” they said.

“She has so much going on in the present day so any mention of caregiving, illness or tragedy from her past will resonate.”

The source continued to speak about why viewers will enjoy Kate’s episode.

“Viewers love Kate and are incredibly invested in her journey. DNA Journeys is set to be another heart-wrenching chapter of her story,” they said.

Kate and Alison’s episode of the show will air in Autumn 2022.

Kate’s many documentaries

kate garraway with husband derek and children at derek's birthday in caring for derek documentary
Kate recently fronted a documentary on Derek’s recovery (Credit: ITV)

DNA Journey isn’t the only emotional documentary Kate has appeared in this year.

The 53-year-old recently fronted a documentary following husband Derek Draper‘s recovery from Covid.

Caring For Derek aired on ITV last month. It followed Derek as he continued his journey at home with Kate and their kids.

Read more: Kate Garraway delights fans with news about her ‘happy place’ amid Derek’s health woes 

Speaking about why she made the documentary during a recent appearance on The One Show, Kate said: “With this documentary – Caring For Derek – the focus was intended to be on carers generally.”

“The professional carers, who are extraordinary, but also the sort of unpaid, if you like, carers of loved ones – parents, kids, you know, partners,” she continued.

“So it was just trying to salute everybody out there and give them some support.”

Kate previously made a BAFTA award-winning documentary about Derek’s Covid battle last year too.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ranvir singh and ben shephard good morning britain today
GMB viewers all say same thing as Ranvir Singh hosts with Ben Shephard
Laura Gary Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing as Laura moves in with Gary and Maria
Phillip and Holly on This morning today
This Morning and Loose Women fans concerned as live shows suddenly taken off air
BBC Breakfast presenters: Dan Walker on the red sofa
BBC Breakfast presenters praised by fans as Dan Walker is replaced by a ‘much better’ host
richard madeley good morning britain
Good Morning Britain fans declare ’embarrassing’ Richard Madeley is ‘not fit to report’
GMB host Susanna with Piers and Rylan
GMB: Piers Morgan finally replaced with Rylan Clark as Susanna Reid’s new sidekick?