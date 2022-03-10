Kate Garraway to take part in ’emotional’ ITV series DNA Journey

Kate Garraway is going to be taking part in a globe-trotting, ’emotional’ new season of the programme, DNA Journey, later this year.

DNA Journey will see Kate, along with a whole host of other celebrities, delve deeper into their past than ever before in what ITV is calling an “emotional voyage of discovery”.

Kate Garraway’s upcoming appearance in DNA Journey documentary

The 53-year-old will be one of seven celebrities taking part in the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, along with a host of other celebrities, including Alison Hammond and Romesh Ranganathan, will be taking part in the upcoming series of DNA Journey later this year.

ITV has said the series is going to be a “life changing and emotional voyage of discovery” for the celebrities.

Kate and Alison will go on the “ultimate TV roadtrip” as they uncover their past.

Describing the series, ITV said: “Delving into their family histories, the celebrated TV duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.”

Kate’s upcoming DNA Journey

Kate’s episode will be a “tear-jerker” according to sources (Credit: ITV)

Kathleen Larkin, Executive Producer of Voltage TV, said: “It’s always a treat to see our celebrity pairings as you’ve never seen them before.

“In this series, they face particularly emotional revelations…which always end with an uplifting resolution that warms the heart.”

A source confirmed to The Sun that as promised by Larkin, the series would be “emotional”. They claimed that Kate’s episode would be a real “tear-jerker”.

“DNA Secrets is always an emotional watch as stars discover new stories from their family’s past. Kate’s episode promises to be a real tear-jerker,” they said.

“She has so much going on in the present day so any mention of caregiving, illness or tragedy from her past will resonate.”

The source continued to speak about why viewers will enjoy Kate’s episode.

“Viewers love Kate and are incredibly invested in her journey. DNA Journeys is set to be another heart-wrenching chapter of her story,” they said.

Kate and Alison’s episode of the show will air in Autumn 2022.

Kate’s many documentaries

Kate recently fronted a documentary on Derek’s recovery (Credit: ITV)

DNA Journey isn’t the only emotional documentary Kate has appeared in this year.

The 53-year-old recently fronted a documentary following husband Derek Draper‘s recovery from Covid.

Caring For Derek aired on ITV last month. It followed Derek as he continued his journey at home with Kate and their kids.

Speaking about why she made the documentary during a recent appearance on The One Show, Kate said: “With this documentary – Caring For Derek – the focus was intended to be on carers generally.”

“The professional carers, who are extraordinary, but also the sort of unpaid, if you like, carers of loved ones – parents, kids, you know, partners,” she continued.

“So it was just trying to salute everybody out there and give them some support.”

Kate previously made a BAFTA award-winning documentary about Derek’s Covid battle last year too.