Good Morning Britain viewers have rallied round Kate Garraway after she revealed that she hasn’t been sleeping well on the breakfast news show today (February 17).

Kate hosted today’s GMB alongside Ben Shephard and, after his good mornings, she revealed she’d had a sleepless night.

It came after Kate‘s fiery debate with political commentator Dominique Samuels over the potential introduction of COVID vaccine passports.

Of course, the GMB anchor’s husband Derek Draper remains in hospital suffering from complications after contracting the virus back in March.

What happened on GMB today?

Opening the show, Ben said: “Good morning to all our viewers, there is a lot in the programme today!”

Kate replied: “There is a lot going on with my hair this morning as well, Ben.

“I did say to our team please could you put some extra sugar in my coffee this morning, I am going to need it.”

She then revealed that she’d had trouble sleeping last night.

“I haven’t had a lot of sleep, the hair has exploded, it’s going to be a fun morning for you, Ben,” she said.

What might have caused Kate’s sleepless night?

The admission came after Tuesday’s show, in which Kate spoke passionately about the “sacrifices” we’ve all made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerned viewers watched as Kate locked horns with Dominique, insisting that there would be “consequences” for anyone who refused a vaccine and the potential use of passports.

The vaccine passports are currently being considered as a way to reopening society.

As such, only people who have been vaccinated and have a passport would be allowed entry into places such as pubs.

What have Brits said about Kate Garraway on GMB?

Some viewers have expressed concern for Kate, commenting that perhaps Good Morning Britain should allow her “gardening leave” during husband Derek Draper’s continued hospitalisation.

One said: “Kate needs to step away. She is too emotionally involved to be objective.”

Another added: “I think she needs more time off, she obviously isn’t coping well at work.”

However, many more rallied round Kate, backing her vaccine passport views and slamming yesterday’s GMB guest as “arrogant”.

“I thought Kate was amazing,” said one GMB viewer.

“I don’t know how she sits there every morning dealing with some of the idiots while her hubby is still so poorly from the virus,” they added.

“That guest was so rude laughing all the way through. At what point of this pandemic is it funny?? With all Kate is going through she was very professional. Well done Kate,” another praised.

“Well done Kate – you of all people know how cruel this is,” said a third.

