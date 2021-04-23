Kate Garraway news
Kate Garraway news: GMB star told to ‘correct herself’ after blunder

Kate Garraway got it wrong and viewers didn't let her forget it!

In latest Kate Garraway news, the presenter has been pulled up by Good Morning Britain viewers for misreading a social media poll.

On Friday’s show, the 53-year-old misread a poll around pubs and businesses charging more after lockdown to claw back their losses.

She claimed the majority of people are in support, when the opposite is true. ITV viewers did not hold back after spotting the mistake.

Kate Garraway has been called out by viewers for messing up a social media poll
Kate Garraway has been called out by viewers for messing up a social media poll (Credit: ITV)

Viewers of GMB were quick to call out Kate’s mistake

Taking to social media, viewers of the ITV morning show have called for Kate to ‘correct herself’ following the poll blunder.

One viewer tweeted: “Kate has completely got poll wrong! The reverse is true. Needs to correct error.”

Another echoed: “Someone needs to correct @kategarraway.”

A third shared: “Can you get @kategarraway to correct herself, she reported the poll completely wrong!!! We are NOT in favour. The answer was YES, it is wrong. Man alive.”

Kate Garraway on GMB
TV host Kate Garraway gave updates on a previous show on husband Derek’s condition since returning home from hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway gives Derek update

Kate recently updated viewers on her husband Derek Draper’s condition after he returned home from hospital.

Her husband was struck down severely with coronavirus, and has been suffering since last year. He has spent a year in hospital battling COVID-19 and the after-effects of the virus.

She revealed on the show this week that Derek had sweetly reacted to her new dress.

The star said: “It’s been wonderful having Derek at home and lots of little positives, I think.

“And whether those are positives because it is genuinely helping his cognition being at home or whether it’s just because I’m there to see the little things – whereas I couldn’t go in [to hospital] before and we were on FaceTime and stuff, I don’t know.

“But it feels positive, so little moments of reaction.”

She added: “I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] to say, ‘I’m off to Smooth now,’ and he said, ‘New dress?’ which was just amazing. And it was, actually!

“And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it, second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery.”

