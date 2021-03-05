Kate Garraway revealed her kids are dreading going back to school next week as she hosted breakfast news show Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard today (March 5).

With today marking the end of home schooling, Ben quipped: “This is the final day, Kate Garraway, of home schooling.”

“Wahoo!” Kate declared.

However, two people who aren’t feeling quite so excited about the return to school on Monday (March 8) are Kate’s two kids – Billy, 11, and Darcey, 14.

Kate Garraway revealed that, while she’s pleased the kids are going back to school, her children most definitely didn’t welcome the news (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about the return to school?

Kate admitted on GMB that she failed on the home schooling front.

However, we can’t blame her given that she’s essentially been a single parent to the kids since their father Derek Draper was hospitalised for COVID-19 in March 2020.

Kate said: “There are a lot of people very excited about that [the return to school] – apart from my kids who have basically not been home schooled by me.

“So they are disappointed they will have to go back to school and get their heads around some education.”

Darcey and Billy aren’t thrilled about the return to school because they’ll have to start learning again (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard’s shout out to teachers

Ben added that one benefit of home schooling is that children now realise how “brilliant” their teachers are.

He said: “There is definitely a benefit isn’t there, to have home schooled children so they can realise how brilliant their teachers are.

“It makes them excited to go back to school.”

Kate said: “Yes, and actually, to be honest, they are very excited about being back and seeing friends at school. But probably not as excited as mums and dads.”

The presenters also revealed what they were looking forward to once their kids go back to school.

Ben is dad to kids Jack, 15, and Sam, 14, with wife Annie.

“it is an odd feeling because it feels like you are breaking up,” Ben said. “But, actually, he is going back to school.”

“It has that end of the summer term vibe hasn’t it?” said Kate.

She added: “I am just looking forward to stopping having to get my head around new maths. It has all changed, hasn’t it Ben?”

