In the latest news on Kate Garraway, the daytime TV favourite has addressed her kids’ wellbeing after they spent their second Easter without dad Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain host’s husband remains in hospital after battling COVID-19.

And on Sunday (April 4), Kate told fans it was “so hard” not having Derek with them for the second year running.

GMB’s Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway news: GMB host issues update on her kids

On GMB today (Tuesday, April 5), Kate and her co-host Adil Ray, who is on all this month, chatted with TV’s Bear Grylls.

The daredevil asked Kate how she was doing, in light of Derek’s situation.

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway accused of ‘interrupting’ guest as viewers divided over clash

He said on the programme: “I think lockdown has been very hard for so many people.

“I look at this year and if have learned anything, it’s that storms come and go. When you’re in them, they can seem intense but they don’t last forever and it will pass.”

He added: “We are all cheering for you… how are your children?”

Bear Grylls asked Kate Garraway about her kids on GMB (Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com)

Kate told him they wouldn’t have enough time to “go into it”.

But she reassured Bear and viewers that her children – Darcey, 15, and William, 11 – were doing as well as could be expected.

So hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home.

Kate said: “I don’t think we have enough time to go into that but all is as good as it can be, thank you.”

Adil Ray was on the show today with Kate (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s second Easter without Derek at home

On Sunday, Kate posted an uplifting Easter message tinged with sadness.

She shared a photo of her neighbour, Suzy, who had baked them a cake.

Read more: Kate Garraway shares fears at news Boris Johnson will offer every Brit a twice-weekly COVID test

In the caption, she wrote: “#happyeaster everyone – so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us.

“But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there. Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour, who we call ‘Cakesuzy’, bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.