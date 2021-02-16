Kate Garraway has clashed with a Good Morning Britain guest over a news segment on today’s show (February 16) about COVID vaccination passports.

Of course, the virus is a subject very close to Kate’s heart. Her husband Derek Draper has been in hospital after contracting it in March of last year.

On today’s GMB, Kate was joined by co-host Ben Shephard as she confronted political commentator Dominique Samuels over her vaccine passport views.

The idea of the passports would be to prevent people who have refused the vaccine from entering certain places such as pubs.

What happened to Kate on GMB today?

Guest Dominique said the COVID vaccination passports were a “ridiculous idea for a few reasons”.

She stated: “I can’t even believe we’re having this conversation.”

Dominique added that younger people were less affected by the virus and, as a result, should be allowed out and not pressured to have the vaccine by being refused entry anywhere.

However, Kate was quick to point out: “You say young people aren’t so badly affected but they can still carry it.

“So they would make the choice that they would rather not be vaccinated and potentially help to protect those around them, that would mean they weren’t safe to go into the pub.”

What did Kate Garraway say about the vaccine passport news?

Kate added that no one was forcing anyone to have the jab, but pointed out the “consequences” it could have.

She continued: “That would be their choice, no one is forcing them to make a decision.

“They would be choosing to make a decision from their own opinions, which would mean they couldn’t do those things. Why is that unfair compared with risking someone’s life?” she asked.

Dominique replied: “That’s based on your idea of freedom, not being forced to do something is, but you are inadvertently being forced to take a vaccine.”

Kate continued: “No, you are only being asked to take it if you want to undertake that activity. I understand the point you are driving at, there are people who are fearful or don’t want to take the vaccine.

‘It has consequenses’

“But we are all doing things we don’t want to do. We don’t want to stay at home, we don’t want to be in lockdown, there are people who don’t want to wear masks, a lot of people who don’t want to do all sorts of things.

Well done Kate for saying if you don’t do it then others take the risk for you.

“We would like to go and see our loved ones, we can’t, we would like to visit them in hospital, there are many sacrifices that people are making.”

She added: “The argument would be, if you choose not to have the vaccine, that is your choice, but it has consequences.”

Dominique replied: “No there shouldn’t be any consequences because that is a decision that someone has made.”

Ahead of Kate and Ben cutting to a break, Dominque argued that instead of vaccines, people should be able to have their temperature taken on entry to venues.

What did viewers say about the comments?

Twitter erupted after the segment, with many praising Kate as “amazing” for her impassioned argument on the news.

“It was an interesting debate,” said one.

“However, Dominique, with the freedom of choice comes heavy responsibility. Your argument falls down when the choice not to take the vaccine can impact on the vulnerable who actually can’t take the vaccine.”

“Get her off… Typical response of selfish people,” said another.

A third added: “Her argument is, I’m young, I don’t care, I won’t get it, I want to go to the pub! Selfish attitude.

“Over 100k dead and still dismisses it – arrogant attitude! Well done Kate for saying if you don’t do it then others take the risk for you,” they added.

