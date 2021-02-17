Kate Garraway clashed with Dominic Raab on Good Morning Britain, as she questioned him over the Government’s hotel quarantine news.

The Foreign Secretary appeared on Wednesday’s programme (February 17) to speak to Kate and co-host Ben Shephard.

However, the pair appeared to clash after the host told Dominic to “clarify” his response while discussing quarantine hotels.

What happened to Kate Garraway on GMB?

Following Kate’s comment, Mr Raab fired back: “Will you let me answer?”

Kate replied: “You’re saying things I haven’t said.

“I need to clarify otherwise you’re not going to get a chance to answer the question if you haven’t understood it.”

The Government Minister went on: “Why don’t you pause and let me explain it.

“People get fed up with the media not allowing us to give honest answers.”

Meanwhile, earlier on in the chat, Mr Raab branded Kate “cynical”.

I wasn’t saying anything cynical

At the time, the two were discussing the potential for a ceasefire across the globe to help the vaccination programme to be rolled out even further.

Kate started: “People might be surprised that’s what you want to talk about this morning and not something involving the global situation, where something else that comes under your view is being seen as an absolute shambles.

“And I am talking, of course, about the situation with quarantine.”

Furthermore, Mr Raab stated: “First of all, Kate, the timing of this is rather cynical and I do not think that is fair at all.”

Kate then replied: “I wasn’t saying anything cynical, we were told you wanted to talk about this morning.

“It is a very important thing to talk about.”

What else has Kate been up to?

The tense exchange follows shortly after Kate clashed with guest Dominique Samuels.

Dominique, who is a political commentator, told viewers she was opposed the idea of vaccine passports, while Kate disagreed.

She argued that they could be vital in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kate is juggling caring for her children and hosting the ITV show while her husband Derek is in hospital.

