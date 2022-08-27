Kate Garraway’s candid confession about feeling like she’d ‘failed’ her children

In Kate Garraway news, the star once admitted feeling like she had ‘failed’ her children when it came to homeschooling.

The Good Morning Britain host confessed to feeling that her homeschooling wasn’t up to scratch during lockdown in 2020.

During this time, her husband Derek Draper was battling Covid-19 in hospital. He’s now receiving round-the-clock care as he battles the after-effects.

Kate, 55, made the admission last year as she discussed the difference in A-level results between private and state schools.

At the time, she and co-host Ben Shephard were joined by journalist Andrew Pierce and the Daily Mirror’s Associate Editor Kevin Maguire for the chat.

Ben discussed the widening performance gap in results between the private and state-funded institutions with Andrew.

He felt private school students would have a better homeschooling setup due to their advantageous economic position.

Kate then offered up that her friends with private schooled children had a homeschooling setup that was “unbelievably brilliant from the get-go” compared to others who took “a while to sort that out”.

Kevin added that there is more pressure on private establishments because parents are effectively “customers” who are “buying” their services.

Kate then made her heartbreaking admission.

Kate said last year: “Do you think it’s because we all know it’s almost been impossible for youngsters to deal with? It’s been an absolute struggle.

“I know that I have, frankly, failed my children in supporting them with their homeschooling.”

Kate recently said that her husband Derek has been in and out of hospital as he still battles the after-effects of Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Kate said Derek had contracted sepsis.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while for looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by Covid back in 2020.

“But we haven’t really had any sort of medical eruptions, and then he just was really unwell.

“He’d come out of hospital the day before and I got a phone call from the person who was looking after him saying: ‘Right, we’re really worried’, so I whizzed home, and it just sort of went ‘boom’ from there.”

Meanwhile, last weekend, reports claimed Kate was by Derek’s side as he underwent an operation on his kidneys.

