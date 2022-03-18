GMB fans make same complaint ahead of Kate Garraway’s new show

It’s been a tough couple of years for Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper‘s illness.

So you’d think that regular viewers of Good Morning Britain would be happy over her new career move, right?

Wrong!

After Kate’s new ITV show Garraway’s Good Stuff was announced yesterday (March 17), fans took to Twitter to make a pretty similar complaint.

Kate Garraway hosted GMB with Ben Shephard today (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB fans say about Kate Garraway’s new show?

Kate hosted GMB today (March 18) with Ben Shephard.

On the show, co-host Ben naturally congratulated Kate on her new show.

She explained that it wouldn’t be all about her and that some of her friends would also be appearing on the show with her.

However, GMB viewers clearly didn’t get Kate’s memo.

And instead took to Twitter to bemoan “yet another sympathy show for her”.

Kate was recently on screen in her Caring for Derek documentary (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘feel for what Kate Garraway and her husband have been though’ but…

After Kate spoke about the show on Good Morning Britain today, fans took to social media to offer their verdict on the show, which will debut on ITV on Saturday mornings this spring.

One said: “Sorry but Monday to Friday is enough for me Kate.”

A second added: “Don’t get me wrong I like Kate and what her family have been through over the past two years is terrible. But please not another programme. Enough now.”

A third echoed the same sentiments and said: “I know Kate Garraway has medical bills for husband Derek but how many more shows can she have?”

Another said: “Oh Lord. More #KateGarraway on TV? Do the people who make these decisions actually watch her on TV or read social media comments about her presenting?

“Seems like yet another sympathy show for her,” they added cruelly.

However, loyal Kate fans had her back – and actually predicted the social media assault on the presenter.

One said: “I should imagine the timeline is full of Kate Garraway haters right now with no better way to occupy their mornings other than to rant about somebody they don’t even know.”

ED! readers give their backing to Kate’s new show

In fact, when ED! shared our story about Kate’s new role yesterday, our readers were thrilled for the star.

One said: “Well deserved, Kate!”

Another added: “Fantastic news. Well done Kate!”

A third added: Good luck Kate, you deserve some.”

As loyal Kate fans will know, the star recently fronted a new Caring for Derek documentary about her husband.

She also took over on Life Stories.

And she appeared on a Love Your Garden special this week.

