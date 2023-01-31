Kate Garraway fights back tears as she confronts Matt Hancock over Gina affair

Kate Garraway fought back tears as she called out Matt Hancock for his actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate confronted the politician for breaking his own lockdown guidelines and for his affair with Gina on GMB today.

Holding back her emotions, she also addressed how her husband, Derek Draper, was left fighting for his life after contracting Covid in 2020.

Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock

On Tuesday’s GMB, Kate was desperately holding back her tears as she interviewed Matt.

She told viewers how she had supported some of the measures that the I’m A Celebrity star had called for during the coronavirus pandemic.

This included expanding the symptoms list and putting Long Covid under a greater spotlight.

However, the presenter was almost brought to tears when she addressed Matt’s scandalous affair with ex aide Gina.

I suppose the problem is you were the health secretary.

The MP was exposed by the Sun for breaking his own coronavirus rules in 2021, after he was caught kissing Gina on camera, during office hours.

Meanwhile, Kate’s husband Derek suffered a great deal during the pandemic and he’s still struggling with health problems related to covid now.

Derek even became the nation’s longest suffering patient after spending 13 months in hospital.

Talking about how Matt broke his own rules, Kate said: “I suppose the problem is you were the health secretary.

“Because at the time it mattered and my husband Derek was in hospital and not able to see his kids.

“And the thousands of other people couldn’t see that they loved because they were following the guidelines

Matt Hancock explained the reason why he broke his own rules during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock broke his own lockdown guidelines during the pandemic

Kate then questioned Matt about the reason for his affair.

She added: “You made the decision to go in at a time before you had answered to the inquiry and at a time when people still feel very raw.

“Can you explain now, because I am not sure people yet feel comfortable about why you did it.”

Matt then replied: “Oh yeah absolutely.

“So I get that all I really do. And I really feel it.

Can you explain now, because I am not sure people yet feel comfortable about why you did it.

“The reason I think it’s important I wrote a book in particular, with the inquiry coming later, is I have to be completely open about what I did.”

