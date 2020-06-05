Kate Garraway makes return to GMB to give update on husband Derek as he fights coronavirus

Kate Garraway will return to GMB this morning after being absent from the show for almost three months.

The Good Morning Britain presenter announced that she would be appearing at 7am on Instagram last night.

Kate Garraway will talk to GMB viewers about her ordeal (Credit: Splash)

Kate's Clap for Carers

Kate shared the news on Thursday (June 4) as she and her two children, Darcey and Billy, clapped for the NHS.

She wrote: "No official #clapforcarers tonight but we just wanted to have our own mini one as our heartfelt thanks go on to all fighting to keep Derek with us.

"Tomorrow I will have the chance to update you & thank you for all your support on @gmb - see you at seven. #hope #staypositive”

NHS gratitude

Kate hasn't appeared on the show for 10 weeks; Derek was rushed to hospital after contracting coronavirus on Monday, March 30.

Each Thursday, she has been posting to Instagram to show her gratitude for the NHS and give her many supporters a brief update on Derek.

Last week, the 53-year-old was seen in tears as she hugged Darcey and spoke about the emotion of the final Clap for Carers.

Viewers have missed Kate during her GMB absence (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!

"It’s been such a source of weekly comfort for them. And me and I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on.

"But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs.

"They are keeping Derek alive. And every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been fighting for his life against coronavirus. Tomorrow, from 7am, she joins Ben and Ranvir, to speak about how her family has been coping over the past nine weeks. pic.twitter.com/ryS8WWqmq8 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 4, 2020

Hope

"Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to.

"It’s not easy. But when I think of how hard Derek is fighting, and the bravery of all in the NHS, it helps.

"Thanks so much for all your messages and thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com.

"Standing together and learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope”

The mum-of-two will appear via video link from her London home. She will speak to presenters and friends Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh in the studio.

