Kate Garraway faces backlash as Life Stories fans admit they ‘miss’ Piers Morgan

Kate Garraway has divided opinion with Life Stories fans, with many admitting they preferred Piers Morgan as host.

Kate took over from Piers as host of Life Stories, and is in her second series as presenter. She’s sitting down with Omid Djalili tonight (August 16) in the final episode of series 21. Piers hosted the show from 2009 to 2021, but after he interviewed Kate in his final episode, she took over.

But she’s faced a backlash from some fans of the series, with a few calling for Piers to return.

Kate took over from Piers as presenter in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

‘Better when Piers Morgan did it’

One said on Twitter: “I hate to admit that I miss Piers Morgan doing this show! Kate Garraway interviewing is zzzzzzzz.”

Another wrote: “Kate Garraway, what a [bleep] presenter. Better when Piers Morgan did it – switched off,” while one opined: “Piers Morgan is much better at knowing when not to say anything. KG is too keen to hear herself. I’m not enjoying it as much.”

One more said: “Life Stories will never be right without Piers Morgan. Especially her just bringing her best friends on it! It’s all about Kate Garraway! Switching off.” Another added: “How did Kate get this job? Seriously?”

“Kate Garraway doesn’t seem to let any guest properly reply to her questions without her chucking another one at them. It’s quite difficult to watch. Messes with the rhythm and flow of the chat,” came another moan. “No thanks, I’d rather pull teeth,” said another reaching for their remote.

One fan said they hope she “learns to stop interrupting people”, while another admitted that while not usually a Piers fan, Life Stories was “absolutely brilliant” when he presented it – “no one can do it as well as he did”.

‘So much better than Piers’

However, some fans actually prefer the show with Kate rather than Piers. Earlier this month, one said: “Watched life stories and thought Kate Garraway in her first one was by far better than Piers Morgan at it.”

Just love Kate doing Life Stories.

Another simply said: “Kate Garraway is so much better than Piers Morgan at this.” A third agreed and said: “You’re great, Kate!” Another added: “You’re a great interviewer.” “Just love Kate doing Life Stories,” another said. “You’re the perfect person for this programme!!” said another.

Tonight’s guest is Omid Djalili (Credit: ITV)

Interviewing huge names

Over the years, Piers interviewed some of showbiz’s biggest names on Life Stories. In his first series, he welcomed the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Richard Branson, and Sheila Hancock. And in the following years, everybody from politicians (Gordon Brown, John Prescott, Nigel Farage) to TV stars (Simon Cowell, Cilla Black, Barbara Windsor) to sportspeople (Boris Becker, Paul Gascoigne, Frank Bruno) appeared on the show.

In Kate’s first series as host last year, she welcomed ex-footballer John Barnes, TV chef Nadiya Hussain, and singer and TV presenter Charlotte Church. Alongside tonight’s episode with Omid, this season also saw Kate sit down with Anton Du Beke and Ruby Wax.

Life Stories is on ITV1 tonight (August 16) at 9pm.

