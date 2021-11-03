Kate Garraway has vowed to “keep fighting” after she kept fans updated with the latest on her seriously ill husband Derek Draper.

Derek, 54, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus as the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

The former government advisor was admitted into intensive care and placed into a coma to aid his recovery.

He remained in hospital for a year and is still seriously ill, suffering with damage to several of his organs.

Speaking with Woman’s Own, Kate explained the severity of Derek’s ongoing condition means his future remains uncertain.

Kate Garraway latest: What did she say about Derek?

Among the issues Derek has suffered with are problems relating to brain inflammation.

He has also endured damage to his lungs, kidneys, heart and liver.

Kate indicated there is no one route back to health for her husband, who she married in 2005.

Kate, who shares two children with Derek, also noted there are varying theories of how COVID has affected his health.

“There are three diagnoses of how it impacted him, neither of which anyone is confident in,” she said.

The GMB presenter also explained this means medics are unable to offer a long-term prognosis.

I have to keep on fighting for Derek. I want to and I have to.

She continued: “And because of the impact, no one really knows what the future holds.

“So I have to keep on fighting for Derek. I want to and I have to.”

The family’s ‘new normal’

Derek continues to receive round-the-clock care after returning home.

He is able to communicate, but not to a similar degree to before he caught the virus.

Kate recently opened up about how their daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, have been affected by their father’s devastating illness.

She told Woman’s Own: “I can sometimes feel their disappointment.

“Like when they say something that in the past he would have lit up at, be shocked at or just responded to in a Derek-like way.

“But he remains passive because he can’t react and you can feel their heartbreak.”

