Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper after he returned home from hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, welcomed Derek home earlier this month after he spent a year in hospital battling COVID-19 and the after-effects of the virus.

On Thursday’s show, Kate revealed Derek sweetly reacted to a new dress she was wearing.

Kate said there’s been “lots of little positives” since Derek’s been home (Credit: ITV)

The star said: “It’s been wonderful having Derek at home and lots of little positives, I think.

“And whether those are positives because it is genuinely helping his cognition being at home or whether it’s just because I’m there to see the little things – whereas I couldn’t go in [to hospital] before and we were on FaceTime and stuff, I don’t know.

“But it feels positive, so little moments of reaction.”

The star welcomed Derek home earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Kate continued: “And he actually said something the other day.

“I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] to say, ‘I’m off to Smooth now,’ and he said, ‘New dress?’ which was just amazing. And it was, actually!

“And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it, second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery.

“So there was some emotional connection there and some basis of what our relationship has always been based on.

“And it was just a little moment.”

Derek was in hospital for over a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate also said Derek has experts and a team of people looking after him.

She added: “We all know, don’t we, that carers are incredible – we’ve said it so much this year.

“But for them it’s learning about him – they don’t know the details – learning about us, learning about me, big learning curve there!

“So, so far so good, but I don’t want to tempt fate, so yeah.”

Derek returned home to Kate and their two children earlier this month.

Kate said Derek made a comment about her new dress (Credit: ITV)

Kate admitted the first weekend of caring for Derek was “overwhelming” but they were “over the moon”.

She said on GMB: “It’s extraordinary. We are over the moon and overwhelmed.

“It’s like when you first bring home your first born home and you’ve been planning for nine months.”

