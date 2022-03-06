Kate Garraway delights fans with news about her ‘happy place’ amid Derek’s health woes

Kate Garraway has delighted Instagram fans with news about her “happy place” amid husband Derek Draper’s health woes.

The Good Morning Britain star opened up about her garden and a secret project she has been working on.

It will be a distraction from Kate’s husband Derek’s health battle in the aftermath of his Covid infection.

She shared a picture of her with gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh.

Kate captioned it with: “So as you know my garden has always been my #happyplace.

“And so thrilled to be able to reveal to you on @loveyourweekend next weekend an experiment [I] have been working on all last year with the nation’s favourite gardener @alantitchmarshmbe.

“Can you actually #GrowYourselfWell? It was such a pleasure to be in Alan’s famous barn to tell you a bit about it.

“More to come on @itv @loveyourgarden.”

Kate Garraway reveals her happy place

Fans were overjoyed for Kate.

One said: “Wouldn’t it be lovely if he did you a garden makeover to allow Derek to be out side in the sunshine with you all.”

A second said: “Hope you, Derek and the children can enjoy it soon. Love you Kate.”

A third said: “What a lovely idea for all of you, a garden you can all share. Looking forward to watching.”

Another said: “Good man. It’s nice to see kind people helping their friends especially with what’s happening all around the world. Big cuddles Kate.”

Kate is in need of some good news after a recent blow.

Kate Garraway has revealed her happy place to fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On top of being Derek’s carer and a mum to two kids, Kate is also working full-time and trying to keep the family’s finances afloat.

This has reportedly included maintaining her and Derek’s business Astra Aspera Limited – but sadly this has allegedly now gone bust.

According to Mail Online, Kate is braced to break the news about the venture folding this week.

“Astra Aspera was primarily Derek’s company, he was the director. Kate was made director last February so that she could attempt to keep it going,” a friend told the tabloid.

“Kate has done her very best to do that while Derek has been incredibly ill. However, he has been unable to work, his revenue has stopped entirely and is unlikely to return in the near future.

“Kate has other jobs on GMB and Smooth Radio, but with her massively increased costs it wasn’t possible to keep the company going, so [it] has to be folded.”

