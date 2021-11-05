Kate Garraway appeared stunned as she interviewed a Good Morning Britain guest, who was in the same hospital ward as her husband.

During Friday’s (November 5) episode of the ITV show, the presenter and co-host Ben Shephard spoke to children’s author Michael Rosen.

But ahead of the chat, Kate was taken aback after discovering something about Michael.

Kate Garraway interviewed a guest who was on the same hospital ward as her husband (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on husband Derek Draper

The moment followed shortly after Andi Peters’ competition segment.

As the cameras cut back to the studio, Kate gasped: “Just found out something extraordinary from our next guest Michael Rosen.

“That’s why you came back to me gasping.”

Ben explained: “The reason we were gasping was because you thanking hospital staff, turns out it was the same staff, the same hospital staff, that were looking after Derek.”

Kate added: “I didn’t know until a few moments ago… ”

She said to Michael: “Go on, you say…”

Michael Rosen was put into an induced coma after contacting the virus last year (Credit: ITV)

The author explained: “We were several beds from each other in the intensive care ward. That’s what I’ve been told.”

In addition, Kate added: “He was in a coma at that point, and you were two or three beds away from each other. I didn’t know that.”

“Yes, not very knowing of each other – we didn’t strike up a friendship as you can imagine,” the author responded.

We didn’t strike up a friendship as you can imagine

Kate then pointed out: “No, you weren’t speaking or moving or talking at that point.”

Ben went on to explain that the hospital staff “feature heavily” in Michael’s new book, Sticky McStickstick.

Meanwhile, Kate recently shared a new update on her husband’s recovery process.

'It's not just for people recovering from Covid, it's a lovely way to approach the journey of recovery from anything'@MichaelRosenYes has written his first children's book since his Covid battle. The book tells the story of Sticky McStickStick who was key to Michael's recovery pic.twitter.com/ANy1pPPpiA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 5, 2021

Kate’s update on Derek

Derek, 54, was hospitalised with coronavirus at the beginning of lockdown last year.

The former government advisor has since returned home to his family, after spending one year in hospital.

In a recent interview with Woman’s Own, Kate explained there is still uncertainty over his condition.

She said: “There are three diagnoses of how it impacted him, neither of which anyone is confident in,

“And because of the impact, no one really knows what the future holds. So I have to keep on fighting for Derek. I want to and I have to.”

Kate and Derek share two children together – 15-year-old daughter Darcey and 12-year-old son Billy.

