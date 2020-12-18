Kate Garraway has won an ‘inspiration’ award for coping with her husband Derek’s battle against coronavirus.

The GMB star, 53, said she was flabbergasted as she picked up Hello! magazine’s Inspiration of the Year award.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus. He’s now free of the virus but battling the after-effects.

A clip on today’s Good Morning Britain (Friday December 18) showed Kate accept the honour during a virtual ceremony.

Kate Garraway said she was “flabbergasted” (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Kate Garraway on GMB today?

Kate and co-host Ben Shephard were recapping last night’s 1 Million Minutes awards.

Ben then said: “We are celebrating as well an award that has been presented to one of us in the studio – who might it be?”

He went on to explain that during the GMB awards, Kate was surprised by winning Hello’s Inspiration of the Year.

Ben said: “We all know what she’s been through and how extraordinary she has been, and she will palm it off and say ‘I just had to do it and there are other people doing more amazing things’, but we are extraordinarily, extraordinarily proud of you…

“…Kate and what you’ve managed to do and have a huge amount of admiration, and often look at ourselves and wonder how you’re managing to get through it and do it.”

She said she was “flabbergasted”.

Kate accepted her Hello award (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say when she accepted the award?

A clip then showed a surprised Kate accepting the award.

She said in her acceptance speech: “Well it’s so kind of you, I don’t feel like I’m an inspiration at all.

I feel like I’ve just been trying to get through. If it has been helpful then that’s lovely.

“If you’ve lost someone due to Covid or lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough so I’m lucky that Derek is still with us and we still have hope for next year.”

The nurses passed on their best wishes to Kate (Credit: ITV)

Kate said thank you

On yesterday’s show, Kate had the chance to thank the nurses who had cared for Derek was he was first stricken with coronavirus.

Derek, also 53, came down with the virus in March and has been in hospital ever since.

Interviewing nurses from around the country, it came around to Kathleen and Karen from the Whittington Hospital in north London.

“His life was saved by all of you. I’m going to get emotional, so thank you so much,” Kate said.

