Kate Garraway was cruelly trolled about husband Derek Draper after her appearance on Good Morning Britain today (February 17).

GMB host Kate came under fire as she fronted the show with co-presenter Ben Shephard earlier today.

Some cruel viewers took to Twitter to voice their dislike of Kate mentioning her new documentary, Caring for Derek, and her upcoming episode of Life Stories – and posted some pretty unnecessary comments online.

However, Kate’s army of devoted fans had her back, putting the trolls firmly in their place.

Kate Garraway was targeted by trolls over her husband Derek today (Credit: ITV)

Why was Kate Garraway trolled about husband Derek?

Mostly because people are just mean!

After looking through #GMB on Twitter, one Kate fan took to the site to give the star their backing, and the trolls a piece of their mind.

Read more: Kate Garraway urged to let husband Derek ‘get better in peace’

They said: “Kate Garraway is trending, and if you look through the vile tweets, you’ll see the cesspool of civilisation frothing at the mouth.”

The person added: “Horrible people.”

What did the trolls say?

One little look at the tweets shows the Kate fan wasn’t wrong.

One troll said: “When they make the movie biopic on Derek, I’m guessing Kate will insist on playing herself.”

Kate Garraway has certainly got her money’s worth out of her partner Derek’s situation.

Another commented: “Kate Garraway has certainly got her money’s worth out of her partner’s situation. If that passionate about long covid, highlight it full time!”

Read more: Tearful Kate Garraway finds ‘new way to be in love’ with husband Derek

A third said: “#GMB has just become the Kate Garraway show, plugging Life Stories, Derek documentary and whatever else she’s flogging this week.”

“That bloody Kate Garraway on @GMB #gmb stop putting your husband in front of tv cameras just to line your pockets. The poor bloke, let him recover in peace for God’s sake,” said another.

“Not another bloody documentary by saint Kate Garraway,” another posted.

Another called Kate “truly awful” and said she “should be made to stay at home to look after her cash cow Derek”.

Kate is devoted to getting Derek better (Credit: ITV)

How did Kate fans react?

Fans of the GMB star were pretty horrified by what they were reading.

One told the trolls to “stop watching it!”

Another backed Kate and said: “I admire the hustle – certain women would leave him.”

One was a little more irate.

“And who the [bleep] are you to dictate to anyone what they should or shouldn’t do? There is buttons on your TV – don’t watch. Then you won’t have to whine like a child over nothing!” they slammed.

“Horrible,” concluded another. “What happened to #BeKind?”

“This is pure jealousy for her,” said another, “Please give her a break.”

Caring For Derek is on ITV on February 22 at 9pm.

