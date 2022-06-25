Kate Garraway’s frank admission about life with husband Derek: ‘It’s hard to admit’

Presenter Kate Garraway has shared the ups and downs of husband Derek’s long battle with COVID, and in one interview she made a heart-breaking confession about how lonely she gets.

The Good Morning Britain star’s hubby Derek Draper was seriously ill and spent more than a year in hospital after catching coronavirus early in 2020.

He returned to their home in April 2021 but now needs round-the-clock care and his speech has been affected.

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek in their garden (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Kate Garraway on tough admission about husband Derek

Speaking to You magazine earlier this year, Kate admitted that she gets very lonely and, in some ways, misses Derek even when she’s with him.

“It’s very lonely in a very crowded space,” she said.

“It’s hard to admit that, but it’s true. Actually, loneliness isn’t the right word. There’s a missing of somebody at the same time as being very present with them, like you’re missing the person who is there.”

Star feels lucky to have Derek home

However, the TV star – who hosts Garraway’s Good Stuff today (June 25) – added that she feels very lucky to have Derek back at home with her and their two children – son Billy, 12, and daughter Darcey, 15.

It makes the family “complete”, she explained.

Kate also shared that while they can’t have proper conversations, Derek understands a lot of what is being said.

“He just can’t respond,” she said.

The presenter, 55, has documented Derek’s battle in two emotional documentaries – Finding Derek and Caring For Derek – and regularly updates her fans on social media and GMB viewers about how they are doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Derek has been to Mexico for trial

She recently shared that Derek, 54, had been to Mexico to take part in a medical trial.

Speaking on GMB, she said it all came about because a doctor in the US who was working on clinical trials for a treatment saw her documentary.

“I can’t say too much about it because I’m bound not to,” she said.

“But when he saw the documentary, he had already started helping people with the impact of COVID and he saw it and saw Derek and said: ‘I can help this man’.”

Garraway’s Good Stuff is on ITV on Saturday at 8.30am.

