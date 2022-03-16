Kate Garraway reveals ‘emotional’ moment between husband Derek and son Billy

Kate Garraway has revealed an “emotional” moment between her husband Derek and their son Billy.

The Good Morning Britain host returned to our screens last night for an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Garden Grow Your Own Special.

Kate‘s garden was transformed on the show, becoming a health and wellbeing area.

Derek beamed as Kate showed him their transformed garden (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on moment between husband and son

Kate’s husband Derek receives round-the-clock care at their family home after he battled Covid-19 and the after-effects.

On the show, Kate said their family garden is a “place of family fun”.

She wanted to turn it into something that can “suit the way our family has to live now”.

Kate revealed their transformed garden to Derek on the ITV show as he beamed.

The garden featured “stress-relieving” plants and “aromatic, detoxifying leaves”.

On Instagram, the star shared a sweet moment between Derek and their youngest child, son Billy.

A photo appears to show Billy giving dad Derek, who was sitting in his wheelchair, some flowers.

Kate said their family garden now suits “the way our family has to live now” (Credit: ITV)

Kate wrote alongside the image: “At last I can share with you a wonderful personal challenge.

“It started out as a kind of therapy – gardening & nature helped distract me when life felt on the edge.

“And then, thanks to the team @loveyourgarden, I took it a step further & turned our garden into a beautiful factory for physical healing too.”

Kate added: “They even helped me carry Derek outside so he could see the fruits of our labour too – a very emotional moment.

“I really hope you feel inspired & comforted by the programme – do let me know!!!”

Fans loved the photo and also adored the show.

One commented: “Emotional just seeing your family pic.”

Another said: “Just such a beautiful moment for you all.. and precious precious memories.”

Kate’s Love Your Garden: Grow Your Own Special is available to watch on the ITV Hub now.

